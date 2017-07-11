German court hands down historic Syrian torture verdict

A German court on Wednesday sentenced former Syrian secret service agent Eyad A. to four-and-a-half years in prison on charges of aiding and abetting crimes against humanity.

The 44-year-old is accused of rounding up people following anti-government demonstrations in the Syrian city of Douma in 2011 and delivering them to a detention center where they were tortured.

The verdict in the western German city of Koblenz marks the first time a court outside Syria has ruled on state-sponsored torture by the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad. Human rights campaigners hope the decision will set a precedent for other cases.

What was Eyad A. accused of?

Prosecutors alleged Eyad A. had taken at least 30 anti-government protesters to a secret prison near Damascus known as Al Khatib, or Branch 251, to be tortured in 2011.

The 44-year-old was working for the Syrian secret services at the time.

Prosecutors were seeking a five-and-a-half year prison sentence.

The defense pleaded for acquittal, arguing that the accused could have been killed had he not followed orders.

The defense also said that while Eyad A. had helped detain people protesting against the Syrian regime, he did not ultimately carry out his superior's orders to shoot them.

Why is the trial happening in Germany?

Eyad A. defected in 2012 and fled Syria a year later. After spending time in Turkey and Greece, he arrived in Germany in 2018 where he was recognized by his alleged victims, several of whom had come to Germany as refugees.

He was arrested in 2019, along with a more senior ex-Syrian official, Anwar R., who is also on trial in Koblenz.

During 10 months of hearings, more than a dozen Syrian men and women testified about the appalling abuses they endured in the Al Khatib detention center.

In bringing the case, German prosecutors invoked the principle of universal jurisdiction in international law, which allows war crimes committed by foreigners to be prosecuted in other countries.

Second suspect on trial

The trial of Anwar R. is still ongoing and is expected to last until October.

The 58-year-old was one of Eyad A.'s superiors, and was also arrested in Germany in 2019.

He is facing charges of crimes against humanity for overseeing the abuse of prisoners at the Al Khatib detention center between 2011 and 2012. He stands accused of supervising the torture of at least 4,000 prisoners, resulting in the deaths of at least 58 people.

*Editor's note: DW follows the German press code, which encourages protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and refraining from publishing full names in such cases.

