German court dismisses climate change challenge to Merkel

Berlin city-state's administrative court on Thursday dismissed a claim by farmers — backed by the environmental group Greenpeace — that the government was violating their rights by lowering greenhouse gas emissions at a rate slower than promised.

The court said the federal cabinet's political commitments were not binding in the way that the group asserted, adding that the government had room for maneuver in deciding how to meet its obligation to protect property and livelihoods from climate change.

Read more: German farmers sue government over climate change failures

"The plaintiffs lacked a legal basis for their complaint," the court said in its statement.

The court, however, left open an appeal option, should the claimants decide to take their case to a higher regional court.

The three organic farming (ökobauer) families lacked legal grounds, the court added, to seek extra actions from the government, given that its climate goals set in 2014 would not be fulfilled by next year.

Instead of a 40-percent cut in carbon-dioxide emissions by 2020, 33% is estimated — in comparison to Germany's CO2 emissions in 1990.

Greenpeace lawyer Roda Verheyen said the Berlin court in its ruling had, however, "fundamentally agreed" that climate protection was legally enforceable (einklagbar).

"The matter at issue is not purely political room for manoeuvre," insisted Verheyen.

The government represented in court by the federal Environment Ministry had argued the farmer's lawsuit overlooked democracy's separation of powers.

