German court acquits ex-Deutsche Bank bosses of fraud charges

The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) on Thursday upheld the acquittal of former Deutsche Bank chiefs Rolf Breuer, Josef Ackermann and Jürgen Fitschen of fraud in connection with the bankruptcy of the Kirch media group.

The BGH rejected the revision of the public prosecutors against the prior judgment of the local court Munich as unsubstantiated.

It found a former judgment against the three bankers in 2016 identified no contradictions, gaps or false reasoning and therefore should be upheld.

What happened?

The former bosses were initially implicated in a civil trial surrounding the bankruptcy of media group Kirch and later of having made false statements under oath.

Media mogul Leo Kirch, who owned Kirch group and who died in 2012, brought the original claim against the three bankers 17 years ago.

He accused Breuer of deliberately causing the bankruptcy of his firm in 2002, following a targetted interview.

