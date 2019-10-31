German court acquits ex-Deutsche Bank bosses of fraud charges

The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) on Thursday upheld the acquittal of former Deutsche Bank chiefs Rolf Breuer, Josef Ackermann and Jürgen Fitschen of fraud in connection with the bankruptcy of the Kirch media group.

The BGH rejected the revision of the public prosecutors against the judgment of the local court Munich as unsubstantiated.

The former bosses were implicated in a civil trial surrounding the bankruptcy of media group Kirch and having made false statements under oath.

Media mogul Leo Kirch, who owned Kirch group and who died in 2012, brought the original claim against the three bankers 17 years ago.

