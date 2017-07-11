German Constitutional Court upholds ban on anti-lockdown protest

Germany's Constitutional Court on Saturday upheld a ban on an anti-lockdown protest in the city of Bremen.

The organizers of the Querdenker, so-called "Lateral thinker," movement had filed an emergency appeal with the court in Karlsruhe to hold a protest of up to 20,000 participants in Bremen.

The city government had rejected the gathering on the grounds that organizers and participants would actively not follow social distancing rules or wear masks, as they have failed to do at protests in other cities.

"When you consider how many people are limiting their social contacts out of solidarity and observing the rules of distance and hygiene, we can by no means tolerate that those who refuse to wear masks to consciously endanger the health of others with their behavior," Bremen Senator of the Interior Ulrich Mäurerhad said.

Two courts, the Bremen Administrative Court and the Higher Administrative Court, had backed the ban prior to the decision by Germany's highest court, because the demonstration could lead to "considerable risks of infection," at a time when Germany struggles to reduce its number of cases nationwide, well into its second coronavirus wave.

Despite the upheld ban, authorities in Bremen are preparing for the possibility of demonstrators gathering in the city center and have deployed extra police resources to the scene.

Majority backs lockdown

Chancellor Angela Merkel announced last week that the current partial lockdown, in place since November 2, would be extended through January 2, as the country has not reached its goals of reducing coronavirus infection numbers and fears remain that the country's health care system could be stretched to the breaking point.

A recent survey showed that 53% of Germans think the lockdown measures "are appropriate" while some 18% believe they do not go far enough.

Although the "Lateral thinker" movement represents a small share of German public opinion, they have staged numerous protests against lockdowns and other restrictive measures since the summer.

Organizers have gathered thousands in cities all across Germany and at times, have clashed with police when authorities sought to dissolve their demonstrations.

