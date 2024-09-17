German conservatives name Merz chancellor candidate, reports

Germany's conservative parties chose opposition leader Friedrich Merz as their candidate for chancellor in next year's federal elections. He will likely run against Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats.

Germany's center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), have chosen CDU party leader Friedrich Merz be their candidate for chancellor in the 2025 general election, according to German media reports.

His potential rival, Bavarian state Premier Markus Söder of the CSU, reportedly declined to run as the conservative bloc's top candidate.

Merz and Söder were expected to announce the decision at a press conference at noon (1000 GMT/UTC) on Tuesday.

Who is Friedrich Merz?

Merz had vied for the nomination in the early 2000s, but former Chancellor Angela Merkel was chosen instead.

The 68-year-old Merz is an economic liberal who has moved the CDU to the right since becoming party chief in 2022.

His time at the top of the party follows Merkel's 16-year hold on the chancellery. In particular, Merz has called for a tougher line on migration.

The conservative CDU/CSU bloc is leading in opinion polls, and some surveys place it ahead of the combined support for all three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition.

Scholz, from the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) governs with support from the Green Party and business-focused Free Democrats (FDP).

Another possible candidate for the nomination had been North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Hendrik Wüst who gave his backing for Merz on Monday.

