German conservatives name Merz chancellor candidate, reports

Germany's conservative parties chose opposition leader Friedrich Merz as their candidate for chancellor in next year's federal elections. He will likely run against Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats.

Germany's center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), on Tuesday chose CDU party leader Friedrich Merz be their candidate for chancellor in 2025, according to German media reports.

He was chosen over Bavarian state Premier Markus Söder, who reportedly declined to run as the conservative bloc's top candidate.

Merz and Söder are expected to announce the decision at a press conference at noon (1000 GMT/UTC).

Merz had vied for the nomination in the early 2000s, but former Chancellor Angela Merkel was chosen instead.

