 German conservative Manfred Weber to launch EU Commission presidency bid | News | DW | 05.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German conservative Manfred Weber to launch EU Commission presidency bid

Manfred Weber, head of the conservatives in European Parliament, will announce his bid to lead the EU Commission. Brussels' Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is also thought to be leading contender for the post.

Manfred Weber at CSU party conference in 2017 (picture-alliance/S. Simon)

Manfred Weber of Germany's conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) is expected to officially announce his candidacy for the European Commission presidency on Wednesday, according to reports.

The 46-year-old leads the European Parliament's center-right group, the European People's Party (EPP), and would be in with a strong chance of winning the presidency if he can secure their endorsement at the upcoming party congress in November.

Road to the presidency

  • Incumbent Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is set to step down in May 2019 following the next European Parliament elections.
  • The EPP, currently the most powerful group in the EU Parliament, is due to unveil its preferred candidate by as soon as November when it holds a party congress in Helsinki.
  • As EPP head, Weber will likely be considered one of the favorites. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has also given Weber her backing, according to reports.
  • The CSU lawmaker could, however, still likely face stern competition. Brussels' Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is reportedly also interested in leading the Commission, as is former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb.
  • After the European elections, each European party will present its candidate. The EU's heads of state will then appoint their preferred choice with the approval of the European Parliament.

Read more: EU Commission warns of 'fake news,' meddling in 2019 European elections

Watch video 02:41
Now live
02:41 mins.

MEP: Austrian EU presidency must find EU-wide answer

Chances hinge on EPP election performance: The EPP is expected to come out ahead in the upcoming European elections , giving its candidate for the Commission presidency a strong chance of winning the approval of the EU heads of state. But the weaker parliamentary groups on the left could pull together to push through a joint candidate of their own.

What does the Commission president do? The president of the European Commission is assigned with determining the EU executive's policy agenda. Legislation is drafted then voted on and adopted by the European Parliament. The Commission president also represents the EU and major international summits, such as the G7 and G20.

A German at the EU helm: With several top European roles up for grabs next year, it was always expected that a German — and Merkel ally — would be vying for at least one top job. According to reports, Berlin initially wanted to see one of its own take over from Mario Draghi as head of the European Central Bank, before Merkel made clear she preferred having an ally at the helm of the EU executive. The last German to lead the Commission was Walter Hallstein from 1958 to 1967.

Watch video 02:38
Now live
02:38 mins.

EU budget: the fight for power and money

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

dm/sms (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

EU watchdog slams Juncker cronyism

The EU Ombudsman has found that Jean-Claude Juncker had failed to follow protocol when elevating his closest aide to a top position. She further accused his fellow commissioners of being "evasive and combative." (04.09.2018)  

ECB on course to end eurozone stimulus despite trade tensions

The European Central Bank remains on track to pull the plug on its massive stimulus program for the eurozone, despite an uncertain global trade outlook and signs of slowing growth in the 19-member bloc. (26.07.2018)  

Jean-Claude Juncker calls near empty European Parliament 'ridiculous'

The head of the EU executive called lawmakers unserious and ridiculous. Only a few dozen lawmakers showed up to a debate on the Maltese presidency. (05.07.2017)  

Juncker promises Trump 'facts' as cold trade war threatens to heat up

After Trump reiterated his anti-free trade rhetoric at the G7, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker hit back with a more traditional weaponry known as "the facts." German automakers eye proceedings nervously. (11.06.2018)  

EU Commission warns of 'fake news,' meddling in 2019 European elections

The EU parliamentary elections are vulnerable to "fake news" and cyberattacks, the commission said. The EU has called on social media companies and member states to better fight online voter manipulation efforts. (01.08.2018)  

ECB pulls plug on eurozone stimulus – What does it mean?

The European Central Bank wants to end its €2.4 trillion bond-buying program at the end of 2018, calling time on a policy that is credited with reviving the eurozone but may come too soon for some debt-laden countries. (14.06.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

MEP: Austrian EU presidency must find EU-wide answer  

EU budget: the fight for power and money  

Related content

Belgien Martin Selmayr in Brüssel

EU lawmakers slam Jean-Claude Juncker for promoting German aide Martin Selmayr to top EU post 13.03.2018

MEPs have decried the promotion of the "Rasputin of Brussels" to lead the 33,000 civil servants at the European Commission. Liberal parliamentarians have threatened to oust the Juncker Commission over the scandal.

Belgien Martin Selmayr in Brüssel

European Parliament rebukes Commission over Martin Selmayr 18.04.2018

Europe's lawmakers have called out the European Commission for the secretive way it appointed German lawyer Martin Selmayr to the top civil service job for its 32,000-strong staff. It was a "coup-like," they agreed.

Belgien EU | Pressekonferenz mit EU-Kommissionspräsident Jean-Claude Juncker

EC President Juncker defends system against French calls for reform 14.02.2018

Outgoing EC chief Jean-Claude Juncker has denied pushing for a European super-state. He defended the way top EU officials are chosen, despite the wishes of France's President Emmanuel Macron.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 