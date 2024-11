11/07/2024 November 7, 2024

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz broke up his governing coalition. He sacked Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who leads the pro-business FDP following differences over economic policy. Scholz plans to hold a vote of confidence in January leading to an early election in March. Conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz called for an immediate snap election. DW’s Giulia Saudelli has more details.