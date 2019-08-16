German coach Jan Siewert sacked by Huddersfield Town

The former Borussia Dortmund reserve team trainer had been in charge of the Championship outfit for just seven months. During that time he had overseen relegation from the Premier League while winning just one game.
German coach Jan Siewert was fired late on Friday by English football league side Huddersfield Town following a poor start to the new season.
His dismissal came just hours after a 2-1 home defeat to Fulham.
Read more: Bayern haunted by Guardiola's ghost in day 1 draw
Siewert took over from fellow countryman David Wagner in January but has overseen just one victory during his tenure, which also included relegation from the Premier League. Wagner has since taken over the helm at Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04.
Hopes of an immediate return to England's top flight were already looking doomed, with Huddersfield picking up just one point from their opening three games. This was compounded by a League Cup defeat to third-tier Lincoln City.
Read more: DW's Bundesliga predictions for 2019-20
"Huddersfield Town has this evening terminated the contract of Head Coach Jan Siewert with immediate effect," said a club statement.
"Siewert joined the Club from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019 in the Club's ultimately unsuccessful fight against relegation from the Premier League and led the team in the first four competitive games of the new season, with his final game in charge being the Sky Bet Championship defeat to Fulham on Friday evening."
"No further comment will be made this evening."
jsi/kl (dpa, SID, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
After narrowly avoiding relegation under a caretaker coach, Schalke have a new appointee in David Wagner. The former Bundesliga star hopes to turn the club's fortunes around. (09.05.2019)
David Wagner's successor in Huddersfield is also German and also arrives from Borussia Dortmund, but Jan Siewert is determined to make his own mark. So, who exactly is the Premier League's latest German addition? (22.01.2019)
The Premier League side Huddersfield Town have parted ways with German coach David Wagner. Despite the Terriers' languishing at the bottom of the division, his time at the club has enhanced his professional reputation. (15.01.2019)
Bayern Munich's title defense wasn't meant to begin with a score draw at home to Hertha Berlin. The performance of Niko Kovac's side might leave Borussia Dortmund feeling very optimistic about their chances this season. (16.08.2019)
Can anyone stop Bayern Munich winning an eighth straight title? Who'll be the signing of the season? Which youngster will break through? And who'll be playing second-tier football next season? Here's what we think. (16.08.2019)