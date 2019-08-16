German coach Jan Siewert sacked by Huddersfield Town

German coach Jan Siewert was fired late on Friday by English football league side Huddersfield Town following a poor start to the new season.

His dismissal came just hours after a 2-1 home defeat to Fulham.

Siewert took over from fellow countryman David Wagner in January but has overseen just one victory during his tenure, which also included relegation from the Premier League. Wagner has since taken over the helm at Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04.

Hopes of an immediate return to England's top flight were already looking doomed, with Huddersfield picking up just one point from their opening three games. This was compounded by a League Cup defeat to third-tier Lincoln City.

"Huddersfield Town has this evening terminated the contract of Head Coach Jan Siewert with immediate effect," said a club statement.

"Siewert joined the Club from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019 in the Club's ultimately unsuccessful fight against relegation from the Premier League and led the team in the first four competitive games of the new season, with his final game in charge being the Sky Bet Championship defeat to Fulham on Friday evening."

"No further comment will be made this evening."

