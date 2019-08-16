 German coach Jan Siewert sacked by Huddersfield Town | News | DW | 17.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German coach Jan Siewert sacked by Huddersfield Town

The former Borussia Dortmund reserve team trainer had been in charge of the Championship outfit for just seven months. During that time he had overseen relegation from the Premier League while winning just one game.

Jan Siewert, head coach of Huddersfield Town

German coach Jan Siewert was fired late on Friday by English football league side Huddersfield Town following a poor start to the new season.

His dismissal came just hours after a 2-1 home defeat to Fulham.

Read more: Bayern haunted by Guardiola's ghost in day 1 draw

Siewert took over from fellow countryman David Wagner in January but has overseen just one victory during his tenure, which also included relegation from the Premier League. Wagner has since taken over the helm at Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04.

Hopes of an immediate return to England's top flight were already looking doomed, with Huddersfield picking up just one point from their opening three games. This was compounded by a League Cup defeat to third-tier Lincoln City.

Read more: DW's Bundesliga predictions for 2019-20

"Huddersfield Town has this evening terminated the contract of Head Coach Jan Siewert with immediate effect," said a club statement.

"Siewert joined the Club from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019 in the Club's ultimately unsuccessful fight against relegation from the Premier League and led the team in the first four competitive games of the new season, with his final game in charge being the Sky Bet Championship defeat to Fulham on Friday evening."

"No further comment will be made this evening."

jsi/kl (dpa, SID, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Bundesliga: Schalke appoint new coach

After narrowly avoiding relegation under a caretaker coach, Schalke have a new appointee in David Wagner. The former Bundesliga star hopes to turn the club's fortunes around. (09.05.2019)  

'I'm Jan Siewert:' ex-BVB coach determined to do things his way at Huddersfield Town

David Wagner's successor in Huddersfield is also German and also arrives from Borussia Dortmund, but Jan Siewert is determined to make his own mark. So, who exactly is the Premier League's latest German addition? (22.01.2019)  

Why bigger things could be ahead for David Wagner, Huddersfield Town's departing miracle man

The Premier League side Huddersfield Town have parted ways with German coach David Wagner. Despite the Terriers' languishing at the bottom of the division, his time at the club has enhanced his professional reputation. (15.01.2019)  

Bayern Munich haunted by Guardiola's ghost in Bundesliga opener

Bayern Munich's title defense wasn't meant to begin with a score draw at home to Hertha Berlin. The performance of Niko Kovac's side might leave Borussia Dortmund feeling very optimistic about their chances this season. (16.08.2019)  

DW's Bundesliga predictions for 2019-20

Can anyone stop Bayern Munich winning an eighth straight title? Who'll be the signing of the season? Which youngster will break through? And who'll be playing second-tier football next season? Here's what we think. (16.08.2019)  

Bundesliga: Hertha hold Bayern Munich to a draw in season-opener

Bayern Munich hadn't dropped points on opening day since 2011, but three mad minutes late in the first half put paid to that. Robert Lewandowski bagged a couple to spare the champions blushes, somewhat. (16.08.2019)  

WWW links

Huddersfield Town Football Club statement

Huddersfield Town Football Club statement

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Why the Bundesliga attracts the most fans!  

Related content

Deutscher Super Cup - Borussia Dortmund - Bayern München

DW's Bundesliga predictions for 2019-20 16.08.2019

Can anyone stop Bayern Munich winning an eighth straight title? Who'll be the signing of the season? Which youngster will break through? And who'll be playing second-tier football next season? Here's what we think.

Europa League Red Bull Salzburg gegen Marseille

Bundesliga transfers: Hoffenheim bolster midfield with Samassekou 15.08.2019

Hoffenheim have kept their word on a probable late signing, snatching Malian up-and-comer Diadie Samassekou from RB Salzburg. Follow all of the transfer action here!

Fußball Trainer David Wagner Huddersfield Town v Manchester City - Premier League - John Smith's Stadium

David Wagner has the goods to shake up Schalke 03.05.2019

Schalke are reportedly on the verge of appointing David Wagner as its new coach. Once of Borussia Dortmund, Wagner has the quality to shake them back into life after a disastrous season of disappointment.

Advertisement