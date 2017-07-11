German city of Trier in shock after driver runs down 5 people

The German city of Trier was in mourning on Wednesday, a day after a car drove through a pedestrian area, killing five people, including a nine-week-old baby girl, and injuring 14 other people.

Mayor Wolfram Leibe called Tuesday's fatal incident the "blackest day in the city of Trier after the Second World War."

Late on Tuesday, as many as 150 people attended a prayer service for the victims at the city's cathedral.

On the stairs leading to the altar room, visitors placed candles and cuddly toys to remember those who were killed.

'Inhumane attacks must have no place in our society'

One of Germany's most senior clerics also passed on his condolences.

"In this hour of speechlessness and sadness, I am united with the victims, the deceased, the injured and their relatives," said Georg Bätzing, the chairman of the Catholic Bishops' Conference.

Bätzing, who is also the bishop of Limburg, said: "Inhumane attacks must have no place in our society."

Witnesses said a large SUV traveled a high speed towards the city's famous Porta Nigra on Tuesday afternoon, tossing some people into the air.

The victims were three women, aged 25, 52 and 73. Police said the 45-year-old father of the baby was also killed.

His wife and 1-year-old son were injured and admitted to hospital. Authorities said as many as 14 people were seriously injured in total.

Police are still questioning the 51-year-old male driver of the SUV.

Police said the driver was intoxicated behind the wheel

Charges may include murder

Rhineland-Palatinate Interior Minister Roger Lewentz said he believed the driver had intentionally targeted pedestrians, driving in "zigzag lines" to do the most damage.

Prosecutors are working on the assumption that there was not a political or religious motivation behind the incident. But officials are considering multiple charges of murder, attempted murder and dangerous bodily harm.

According to the public prosecutor's office's initial findings, the suspect may have a mental illness, the DPA news agency reported. That would leave judicial authorities to decide whether to request the suspect be remanded in custody or placed in a closed psychiatric institution.

Police said the man had been living out of his vehicle during the past few days. Public prosecutors Peter Fritzen said the man was drunk at the time of the crime and had resisted arrest.

jf/sms (AFP, dpa)