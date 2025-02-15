German city lures early election voters with free beer

Free beer or non-alcoholic drinks were offered to early voters in the part of the western German city of Duisburg that has shown low turnout in the past.

The city of Duisburg in western Germany has come up with an unorthodox way to lure reluctant voters to the polling station.

Voters who cast absentee ballots in the city center by 2 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) on Saturday were given a voucher for a drink to spend at a beer cart next to the polling station.

The voucher could also be used for a non-alcoholic drink. A local brewery is supporting the unusual project, Duisburg officials said.

According to a reporter with the German dpa news agency at the scene, about 80 voters had turned up within the first hour to take advantage of the offer.

History of low voter turnout

According to Duisburg election official Martin Murrack, the north of the city has historically had low voter turnout.

In the 2021 federal election, for example, only 63.3% of voters in the Duisburg II constituency turned up to vote, compared to a national average of 76.6%.

"With this unusual campaign, our carnivalists are ensuring that the federal election is once again in the spotlight. It also appeals to citizens who are not persuaded to vote by the usual election posters or information campaigns," Murrack said, describing it as "a clear benefit for voter turnout and therefore for our democracy!"

Germans will go to the polls on February 23 to vote in parliamentary elections overshadowed by the return of US President Donald Trump to the White House, as well as a heated debate on migration at home.

Edited by Rana Taha