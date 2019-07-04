 German cities struggle to curb housing shortage | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 22.07.2019

Germany

German cities struggle to curb housing shortage

For years Germany's real estate market has been plagued by a housing shortage, particularly in big cities. A new study says that is unlikely to change anytime soon. Prices will remain high, but there is a silver lining.

Apartment buildings in Munich (picture-alliance/R. Schlesinger)

Finding affordable housing has grown increasingly difficult for people in Germany. The market is empty, particularly in big cities. That, in turn, means prices are on the rise. Indeed, housing space is a rare commodity in the country.

The German Economic Institute (IW) in Cologne has presented concrete figures to underline the housing shortage. Over the past three years, about 283,000 new apartments were built nationwide, according to a recent IW study. However, this only covers 80% of the demand. If the gap between supply and demand is to be closed, about 340,000 new apartments would have to be built this year and in 2020. Now it's up to the municipalities, Ralf Henger, co-author of the study, told DW. They must try to make building easier, he said.

Read more: Berlin to freeze rents for five years

Large cities in particular lag behind when it comes to construction, according to the study. In Cologne and Stuttgart, for instance, only about half of the apartments the IW estimates are needed to meet demand were built. Munich, Frankfurt and Berlin also build fewer apartments than needed, even if the discrepancy there is smaller. The same is true for many more cities: The number of apartments built is insufficient. "Not only is there a shortage of apartments at present, but there is also a need for a further increase in construction activity in the longer term," Henger and his co-author, Michael Voigtländer, wrote.

Watch video 03:01

Germany 2019 — The Big Issues: Affordable housing

Lack of personnel

There are various reasons for the shortages, said Tobias Just, managing and scientific director of the International Real Estate Business School at the University of Regensburg. "The most important factor is access to building land," he told DW. "To a certain extent, there is simply a lack of building opportunities; in addition, the approval process in a number of cities is still too slow." The authors of the IW study came to the same conclusion, saying the cities can't keep up with demand.

Read more: Tips for apartment hunting and moving in Germany

In addition, citizens have been protesting against new construction projects in areas where construction is feasible. "They rightly say that this would affect their quality of life," Henger said, adding that this means even when buildings are going up, this does not happen as speedily as possible.

That's not all, according to Just: "Construction costs have risen in recent years." That, he said, has led to construction being carried out for one type of building in particular — the relatively expensive kind.

People line up around the block to visit a house for rent (imago/Friedrich Stark)

With supply so low, people are lining up around the block to find housing in Germany

Tight urban market

The market in large cities and university towns is particularly tight. High influx, insufficient personnel in building offices, strict regulations and a shortage of skilled workers in the construction industry are additional obstacles to growth. The IW study's authors warn that Germany's cities will have to make an effort to slow down rising rental prices.

The most important thing is to expand access to building land, Just said. "This also means that we have to think in terms of larger cities — we can't assume that we will be able to add 300,000 housing units to the existing structures every year." Instead, cities will have to grow more on their fringes. Peripheral locations would have to be made more attractive, for instance by relocating state authorities to smaller cities and expanding public transport.

Watch video 03:17

#ItsMyRight: 'Affordable housing through expropriation!'

Building boom in structurally weak regions

The situation in rural areas is quite different, according to the IW study: "While there is a real struggle for housing in the areas with a high population density, too much is being built in structurally weak districts and cities." Over 50% more apartments than actually needed were built in 69 of Germany's 401 independent cities and districts these past two years, according to the study. As a result, many properties remain vacant.

In cities, however, the problem is bound to stay urgent for the foreseeable future. Just expects rents to continue to rise, though not quite as sharply as in recent years because apartment construction is on the rise and the number of people moving to cities has decreased. "Prices for real estate, on the other hand, are likely to rise more sharply than rents due to the fact that institutional investors have few alternatives to real estate," he said, adding that because of the weak returns on other forms of investment, they are literally pushed into real estate, Just said.

There is a silver lining on the horizon, however.

The housing shortage problem might be cushioned if the authors' estimates come true — demand, they estimate, will fall to about 260,000 apartments per year by 2025 and to about 246,000 apartments per year by 2030. The main reason is the expected drop in immigration, which is unlikely to remain permanently at a level of more than 400,000 people per year. Until then, however, people are likely to hear and read: "Urgently seeking apartment."

  • an apartment balcony with a German flag (picture alliance/dpa/A. Warnecke )

    The quirks of moving in Germany

    Germany: Country of renters

    When it comes to the housing market in Germany, renting is still the most popular way to go. According to surveys from Germany's Federal Statistical Office, in 2018 some 42% of Germans owned the home they lived in whereas some 58% rented. This is the lowest rate of home ownership in the EU. The highest is Romania, where 96% percent own their homes.

  • A house sits behind stacks of coins (picture-alliance /K. Ohlenschläger)

    The quirks of moving in Germany

    Why the love of renting?

    After WWII, a mass housing shortfall and lack of private capital spurred the construction of rental social housing in West Germany, while in communist East Germany ownership was, of course, taboo. This historic trend towards renting mixes with rental protection that remains strong today. Germans wanting to buy face stringent conditions to get a mortgage — and they're skeptical of credit, anyway.

  • A man's face is reflected in the rearview mirror of a car (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hellsten)

    The quirks of moving in Germany

    Check your 'rental mirror'!

    If you rent, make sure you don't overpay. But how? Just check your "Mietspiegel," or "rental mirror." Calculated by local authorities, it shows the average rental price per square meter in an area and reflects fluctuations, such as when demand or luxury construction ups rents. At the end of 2018, the average was highest in Munich: €17.56 per square meter. It's also the most expensive place to buy.

  • A woman carries boxes up the stairs (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Marks)

    The quirks of moving in Germany

    What type of place?

    If you are planning a move, you need to know what type of place you're looking for. Do you want a detached family house or a split townhouse? Your own flat or shared flat, known as a "Wohngemeinschaft" or "WG"? How many rooms? Whatever you do, allow a few months for the search. And remember: A first-floor apartment is not on the ground floor, so you'll have to lug your stuff up the stairs.

  • Vocalist with Microphone on a black background. (Colourbox/A. Dean)

    The quirks of moving in Germany

    Talent show or flat viewing?

    If renting, prep for a multiround process that's sort of like a talent contest. You'll need to sell yourself as the ideal tenant! You'll be asked for personal info, credit scores and about all your living habits. Questions on nationality and family plans are technically not allowed. Unlike elsewhere, you can't put down a deposit that takes the property off the market for others, so woo away!

  • A water tap shows the hot/cold symbol with water pouring out of the spout (Imago/Panthermedia/jirkaejc)

    The quirks of moving in Germany

    Do you take your rent warm or cold?

    A rental price can either be "warm" or "cold." And no, this doesn't have to do with how attractive it is. Cold rent ("Kaltmiete") is the price you pay for the space, while warm rent ("Warmmiete") usually includes heating, electricity and water. Whether the renter pays these costs directly or reimburses the owner depends on the arrangement. Building admin costs also get added on to all this.

  • A hand reaching out for money (picture-alliance/dpa Themendienst/C. Klose)

    The quirks of moving in Germany

    Deposit required

    When you rent, you are required to pay a security deposit that can equal no more than three months of "cold" rent. You get it back when your rental period ends, minus any damages or outstanding utility costs. But don't expect a quick return — landlords have the right to hold a deposit or part of it for up to 6 months, which means you could have to pay the next one before getting your old one back.

  • A man installs a kitchen (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Remmers)

    The quirks of moving in Germany

    BYOK: Bring your own kitchen

    What do you mean there's no kitchen? While this might shock some newbies to the German housing market, it's typical for German homes to be totally unfurnished, lacking even stoves and fridges. In some cases, you can buy the existing kitchen off the outgoing tenant. Otherwise be prepared to install your own. Happily, your neighbors might be able to help: Many Germans do their own home renovations!

  • Men move furniture off a truck into a house (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Remmers)

    The quirks of moving in Germany

    Moving truck papers needed

    Moving day has arrived! But do you have your permit reserving street space for the moving truck? This must be arranged ahead of time with local authorities. Self-made signs saying "Please don't park" won't cut it — though you'll see them, anyway. Also, don't forget to register your new address with local government once you've moved, so you can get an updated proof of residency documents.

  • salt and bread on a cloth (Banauke/Fotolia)

    The quirks of moving in Germany

    It's party time!

    Flat found? Check! Moved? Checked! Kitchen installed? Check! Time to party! Many Germans throw a housewarming party after a successful move. It's a way to say thanks to those who helped you move, meet the neighbors and show off the new digs. Guests often give the newly moved hosts bread and salt; the traditional food staples are a wish for good luck in a new home.

    Author: Cristina Burack


