German church replaces controversial Nazi bell

Two years ago, it was revealed that several German churches still had bells displaying swastika engravings. One of the them, hung in a church in Lower Saxony, has now been exchanged.
A small town in northern Germany has received a new church bell, officials confirmed Sunday, after the previous bell brought back memories of the country's Nazi-era.
St. Michael's Church in Fassberg, in the state of Lower Saxony, used to display a bell dating from 1938 that featured two swastika engravings and the eagle badge of Nazi Germany's World War II air force, the Luftwaffe.
The original bell was installed when the church was built by Adolf Hitler's National Socialist government before the war. German media have reported that around two dozen other German churches still have bells with similar engravings, including a church in Herxheim, near Stuttgart, which has regularly hit the headlines.
Two-year debate
Details about the controversial bells became public knowledge in 2017, prompting church and local officials in Fassberg to order a replacement.
At Sunday's inauguration, Lüneburg Regional Bishop Dieter Rathing hailed a "clear and courageous decision" by the church council to do away with the Nazi-era symbols. The replacement is decorated with a simple Christian cross.
"This sets the tone for which our congregation can continue to come to terms with our burdened past, Rathing added.
Read more: The Nazi archives: Where Germany's dark past is stored on paper
The church's congregation supported the new bell, which cost €10,000 ($11,000) and was funded by the Protestant regional church.
The new bell, weighing 203 kilograms (about 450 pounds), was cast a few weeks ago by the firm Rincker, based in Sinn, in the state of Hesse. The company has produced bells for St. Peter's Cathedral (Wormser Dom) in Worms and St. Michael's Church in Hamburg (Hauptkirche St. Michaelis).
Read more: German president asks for Polish forgiveness on WWII anniversary
Still a place for old bell
The old bell will be exhibited elsewhere on the church grounds, with a display to explain its place in history.
"In this way, we can avoid it becoming a place of pilgrimage for those [neo-Nazi] diehards," said Pastor Michael Köhler.
Along with the entire town, St. Michael's Church was built in 1938 as a garrison church for the Fassberg Air Base.
After the war, the building served as a joint Protestant and Catholic church for almost 30 years before the Protestant Church bought it in 1966- The town's Catholic community built their church a year later.
mm/cmk (EPD, KNA, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
In an act of "Spring cleaning," Nazi insignia on a church bell in Schweringen has been anonymously removed. Church leaders had decided to let the Hitler-era bell ring out once again, but the decision raised objections. (04.04.2018)
Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands took part in a ceremony to remember the failed WWII mission. September 1944 saw Operation Market Garden drop nearly 35,000 paratroopers behind enemy lines. (21.09.2019)
The leaders of Poland and Germany have joined around 30 international guests in Warsaw to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II. In his address, the German president asked for Poland's forgiveness. (01.09.2019)
In April, the Arolsen Archives made more than 13 million documents on victims of the Nazi regime available online. DW's Emmanuelle Chaze went on a personal journey to find out more about her relatives in World War II. (07.09.2019)
An estimated 23 churches in Germany continue to use bells that feature Nazi symbols and inscriptions. One man is taking legal action against six Nazi bells used by the Evangelical Church in Central Germany. (13.02.2019)