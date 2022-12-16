  1. Skip to content
Image: DW

German Christmas Traditions

15 minutes ago

A Euromaxx Special on German Christmas traditions: Hannah Hummel explores Dresden’s Striezelmarkt. Also on the show: The Herrnhut star is an export hit. And: Bavaria hosts what may be the world’s largest nativity scene.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L3T4

What makes German Christmas markets so special?

Hannah Hummel explores Dresden’s Striezelmarkt. Here you’ll find everything from mulled wine and bratwurst to handicrafts. What are the highlights at German Christmas markets? And what role does the Stollen Girl play?

 

 

Euromaxx-Sendung
Image: DW

Herrnhut stars: An export hit from Saxony

Herrnhut stars are known the world over. Whether made from paper or plastic, these Moravian stars create a warm glow. The patented stars come from Herrnhut in Upper Lusatia.

 

 

Sustainable Trend: Rent a Christmas tree!

In Germany, around 30 million trees are chopped down each year to serve as Christmas trees. But now more and more companies are renting potted Christmas trees. When the holidays are over, the trees are replanted.  

 

The world’s largest hand-carved nativity scene?

Plößberg in Bavaria boasts a crèche that includes more than 8,000 wooden figures. Many locals have donated their own hand-carved collections to the display. Some of pieces date from the 18th century.

 

Typical German Christmas fare: Roast goose

Crispy roast goose with red cabbage and dumplings, and spicy gingerbread are part of a traditional German Christmas. A chef and a baker show us how to prepare these specialties.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 17.12.2022 – 04:30 UTC
SAT 17.12.2022 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 18.12.2022 – 01:30 UTC
SUN 18.12.2022 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 18.12.2022 – 17:30 UTC
MON 19.12.2022 – 00:02 UTC
MON 19.12.2022 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 18.12.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

