German Christmas trade: Selling trees to the Netherlands, buying baubles from China

Festive government stats show German Christmas tree exports took a hit in 2018, while domestic tourism and the retail sector fared well. Germany also imported more decorations and presents than ever, mostly from China.
Germany imported more Christmas decorations and exported fewer Christmas trees in 2018, according to statistics released on Monday by the government's statistics agency, Destatis.
The statistics are released annually and also showed that more people in Germany spent Christmas in hotels or other accommodation in 2018 compared to previous years.
Read more: Words you need to understand Christmas in Germany
German holiday facts 2018
This is good news for the tourism industry and for the retail sector, which also saw the profit margins of many goods such as electronics and body care products increase slightly in the months leading up to Christmas 2019.
Given the large number of Germans staying in Germany, the statistics also look good for the domestic tourism industry.
However, it is less promising for the German Christmas tree industry, with a fall in exports compared to the previous year.
What are the figures?
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
As part of efforts to combat climate change, a majority of Germans say they're in favor of scaling down or completely abandoning their Christmas lights this year, according to a new survey. (08.12.2019)
Christmas is celebrated in many countries, but little details — and the words used to describe them — can reveal interesting cultural differences. These terms provide insight into German particularities. (29.11.2017)