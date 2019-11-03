German chef sets record for biggest bowl of Russian soup

Respected chef Andre Domke served up the largest ever pot of solyanka, a traditional fish soup popular in eastern Germany. The spicy and sour dish is said to be a favorite of Chancellor Angela Merkel.
German chef Andre Domke entered the record books for a second time on Sunday, this time for producing the largest serving of solyanka, a traditional Russian soup.
The world record was set in Heringsdorf on the German Baltic Sea island of Usedom in front of about 100 hungry spectators.
Domke made 268 liters (71 US gallons) of solyanka, which is a staple across Russia and Eastern Europe.
The Record Institute for Germany (RID) said he needed to produce more than 250 liters need to break the world record.
He achieved the feat using 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of Baltic cod, along with large portions of peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, tomato paste and spices.
Taste important too
RID judge Olaf Kuchenbecker said that the look and taste of the soup were as important as the portion size.
Solyanka can be made with meat, fish or mushrooms. The rich soup remains popular in eastern Germany due to its historic links to the Soviet Union.
The soup rose to popularity due to the many Soviet troops stationed in the former East Germany between the end of World War II and the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.
Around 100 portions of Sunday's record-breaking soup were sold, with part of the proceeds going to a local children's hospice.
Domke, who runs the Fischpavillon Domke restaurant in Usedom, is no stranger to breaking records. Last year, he set a record for making a 182-kilogram portion of a jellied fish called Fischsülze.
