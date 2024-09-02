  1. Skip to content
German Chancellor Scholz in Washington for talks with Biden

February 9, 2024

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is meeting US President Joe Biden in Washington to discuss to discuss the Israel-Hamas war and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. During their meeting, Scholz outlined the need for ongoing financial support in Ukraine.

