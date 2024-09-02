German Chancellor Scholz in Washington for talks with Biden

PoliticsGermanyGerman Chancellor Scholz in Washington for talks with BidenTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsGermany02/09/2024February 9, 2024German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is meeting US President Joe Biden in Washington to discuss to discuss the Israel-Hamas war and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. During their meeting, Scholz outlined the need for ongoing financial support in Ukraine.https://p.dw.com/p/4cFBiAdvertisement