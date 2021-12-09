 German chancellor: ′Our democracy is ready to defend itself′ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 15.12.2021

DW News

German chancellor: 'Our democracy is ready to defend itself'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his first keynote speech as a chancellor at the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, on December 15, 2021 in Berlin. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz briefs Bundestag for the first time 15.12.2021

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has given his first formal government briefing to parliament since taking office last week, touching on issues ranging from the pandemic to climate change, and even some foreign policy.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.European Union leaders meet for a one-day summit Thursday that will center on Russia's military threat to neighbouring Ukraine and on ways to deal with the continuing COVID-19 crisis. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP)

Olaf Scholz at first EU summit with fresh Russia tension in tow 16.12.2021

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Brussels to meet his EU counterparts. Russian tension with Ukraine tops the agenda even before a Berlin court said that Moscow had ordered a 2019 murder.

Olaf Scholz (SPD), designierter Bundeskanzler, bei der Unterzeichnung des Koalitionsvertrages von SPD, Grünen und FDP zur Bildung einer Bundesregierung. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

What are the main tasks for Olaf Scholz and Germany's new government? 09.12.2021

Germany's incoming coalition government needs to hit the ground running. Fighting the COVID pandemic is the most pressing task.

BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 08: New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds his certificate of appointment at Bellevue palace on December 8, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. The new German federal government, a coalition of German Social Democrats (SPD), Greens Party and German Free Democrats (FDP), is being sworn in today with Olaf Scholz as new chancellor and replacing the outgoing government of Angela Merkel. (Photo by Emmanuele Contini/Getty Images)

Olaf Scholz: Germany's new chancellor is level-headed and pragmatic 08.12.2021

Who is the new head of government? Social Democrat Olaf Scholz has a lot of experience with political top jobs, but lacks charisma. He has often been underestimated.