German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks on his inaugural visit to Israel

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz toured Israel's Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem alongside Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday, ahead of the pair's joint press conference.

Scholz's visit was planned before fighting erupted in Ukraine, where Russia's invasion is in its seventh day.

What did Scholz say?

Scholz reaffirmed said the chance to visit Israel had been particularly important to him.

"Despite the current situation in the world, I've decided to pay this visit now and it was the right thing to do."

He reaffirmed Germany's commitment to Israel's security. "You can rely on it. Germany will continue to be steadfast at Israel's side."

The chancellor also said both countries were keen to work towards peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, to be continued soon. "We're seriously concerned about how this conflict is going to develop. Of course, the issue now is that diplomacy gets another big chance," said Scholz.

He again called on Russia to immediately cease all hostilities cease.

"Attacks on civilian infrastructure and civilians must stop," he stressed.

How Germany and Israel differ on Ukraine

Both Scholz and Bennett are relatively new to office, and both follow long-serving predecessors, Angela Merkel and Benjamin Netanyahu respectively.

Amid rapidly-moving events in Ukraine, both have taken a distinctive approach.

Since Russia launched its invasion last week, Scholz's coalition government has reversed a ban on sending weapons into conflict zones.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lays a wreath at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial

It has also halted the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project between Russia and Germany and pledged to spend more than 2% of Germany's gross domestic product on defense annually.

Israel has taken a more guarded approach, highlighting its warm relations with both Kyiv and Moscow.

Given that balancing act, Bennett has been mentioned by Zelenskyy as a possible mediator in the war.

Scholz's schedule also includes talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and a visit to Israel's parliament, the Knesset.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also called on Jewish people around the world to speak out. The plea came after a Russian missile strike on a Kyiv television tower that was built on the site of a World War II massacre of Jews by German troops.

Managers of the nearby Babi Yar Holocaust memorial said parts of the facility had been damaged by a fire started after those attacks.

Apart from the unfolding war in Ukraine, the Iranian nuclear program will also figure high on the agenda.

Currently, talks with Iran are underway in Vienna to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The UK, China, France, Germany and Russia are in direct talks with their Iranian counterparts. The US, which withdrew from the agreement in 2018, is an indirect partner.

Prime Minister Bennett has repeatedly insisted that Israel, which is not a party to the talks, is not bound by any agreement and opposes it.

Watch video 02:46 German Foreign Minister visits Israel

In the decades that followed the Holocaust, in which Nazi Germany murdered 6 million Jews, Germany and Israel have become allies.

Successive German governments have viewed it as a key responsibility to ensure Israel's right to exist and to protect its security.

The Cabinets of both countries hold regular joint sessions, and Germany is Israel's most important European Union trade partner.

