German Chancellor Olaf Scholz soon to visit Kyiv

In Thessaloniki, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hopes to resolve tensions between Turkey and Greece. Plenty of other issues await him as well.
German newspaper Bild has reported that Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planning a trip to Kyiv at the end of June. Meanwhile, the EU Commission president visited Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's bid to join the bloc. DW has more.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has defended Germany's record on delivering arms to Ukraine and promised more — including modern anti-aircraft equipment.
Seeking to promote EU enlargement, a visit by Germany's Olaf Scholz marks the latest attempt to break the long-standing deadlock between Sofia and Skopje. The outcome is anything but certain.
