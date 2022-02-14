 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz soon to visit Kyiv | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 12.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz soon to visit Kyiv

Watch video 03:14

More in the Media Center

DW’s Nick Connolly looks at the challenges facing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his visit to Kyiv.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz seeks to reassure Kyiv 14.02.2022

Besuch Olaf Scholz Ukraine Wolodymyr Selenskij

Warm welcome for Chancellor Scholz in Kyiv 14.02.2022

13.02.2022, Berlin: Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD) gibt nach der Bundesversammlung und der Wiederwahl von Steinmeier zum Bundespräsidenten ein Statement vor dem Paul-Löbe-Haus. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Scholz visits Kyiv amid warnings of imminent war 14.02.2022

Titel: Wolfgang Ischinger im Gespräch mit der Deutschen Welle Ort: Schlagwörter: Wolfgang Ischinger, Munich Security Conference, Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz, Ukraine, Russland, Sendedatum: 14.02.2022 Rechte: DW Bildbeschreibung: Wolfgang Ischinger im Gespräch mit der Deutschen Welle kurz vor der Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz 2022

Wolfang Ischinger: Capabilities for full-scale war exist 14.02.2022

More from DW News

People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Top stories in 90 seconds 12.06.2022

10.06.2022 Patricia and Manuel Oliver - parents of Joaquin Oliver who was killed in the Parkland, FL school shooting - speak at a protest by the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence at the US Capitol. Protesters demanded Congress take action to reduce gun violence in the wake of the Buffalo and Uvalde massacres. (Photo by Allison Bailey/NurPhoto)

US: Protests for gun controls nationwide 12.06.2022

China's Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe speaks at a plenary session during the 19th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, Asia's annual defense and security forum, in Singapore, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Danial Hakim)

China warns US, Taiwan of triggering 'fight to the end' 12.06.2022

Ursula von der Leyen's visit came as fierce battles continued in the east and south of Ukraine.

EU chief von der Leyen visits Ukraine 11.06.2022

Read also

Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD) steigt ins Flugzeug, um auf den Balkan zu reisen. Am ersten Tag seiner Balkan-Reise besucht Scholz Serbien, Kosovo und Griechenland. Im Mittelpunkt der Reise steht die EU-Beitrittsperspektive für Länder des westlichen Balkans. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany's Olaf Scholz visits Greece: Crisis management takes center stage 10.06.2022

In Thessaloniki, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hopes to resolve tensions between Turkey and Greece. Plenty of other issues await him as well.

7.6.2022, Vilnius, Kitauen, Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD), steigt am Flughafen in Vilnius aus einem Flugzeug der Flugbereitschaft der Luftwaffe. Scholz wird in der litauischen Hauptstadt Vilnius Staats- und Regierungschefs der drei baltischen Staaten Litauen, Lettland und Estland treffen. Außerdem besucht er die mehr als 1000 in Litauen stationierten Bundeswehr-Soldaten. Es ist der erste Besuch des Bundeskanzlers in den östlichen Nato-Staaten seit Kriegsbeginn.

Ukraine: Chancellor Scholz planning trip to Kyiv according to German media — live updates 11.06.2022

German newspaper Bild has reported that Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planning a trip to Kyiv at the end of June. Meanwhile, the EU Commission president visited Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's bid to join the bloc. DW has more.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a session of Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Germany's Olaf Scholz defends record on arms to Ukraine 01.06.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has defended Germany's record on delivering arms to Ukraine and promised more — including modern anti-aircraft equipment.

https://www.justice-for-bg-in-mk.org

Scholz in Bulgaria and North Macedonia: A mission to extinguish Balkan 'fires' 09.06.2022

Seeking to promote EU enlargement, a visit by Germany's Olaf Scholz marks the latest attempt to break the long-standing deadlock between Sofia and Skopje. The outcome is anything but certain.