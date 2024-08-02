  1. Skip to content
German Chancellor in Washington to rally support for Ukraine

Ines Pohl | Michaela Küfner
February 8, 2024

Can Chancellor Scholz's visit to the US help break the deadlock over US funding to Ukraine? In terms for support of Ukraine and Israel, Germany and the US still find themselves on the same page, but that may change with the next US elections.

Ines Pohl
Ines Pohl Bureau head of DW's Washington Studio@inespohl
