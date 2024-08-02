German Chancellor in Washington to rally support for Ukraine

PoliticsGermanyGerman Chancellor in Washington to rally support for UkraineTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsGermanyInes Pohl | Michaela Küfner02/08/2024February 8, 2024Can Chancellor Scholz's visit to the US help break the deadlock over US funding to Ukraine? In terms for support of Ukraine and Israel, Germany and the US still find themselves on the same page, but that may change with the next US elections. https://p.dw.com/p/4cCV7Advertisement