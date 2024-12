Anja Kueppers-McKinnon | Michaela Küfner

12/02/2024 December 2, 2024

Olaf Scholz is in Kyiv for his second visit since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine. He announced a new €650m arms package and stressed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Germany would remain his strongest European supporter. DW's Michaela Küfner has the details.