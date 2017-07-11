German Chancellor Angela Merkel says EU leaders 'remain apart' on coronavirus recovery deal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she could not be certain that EU member states would come to an agreement on a coronavirus recovery package sought by the bloc at a summit on Friday.

EU leaders are meeting to discuss the multi-billion euro recovery fund but significant differences of opinion among member states are still evident, according to Merkel.

"The positions remain apart," Merkel said during a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. "I can't say today whether we will reach an agreement on Friday."

However, she did say that Italy and Germany broadly agreed on the package.

Read more: Germany's Angela Merkel vows to sprearhead coronavirus recovery efforts

More to follow…

jsi/dj (dpa, Reuters)