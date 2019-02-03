German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Visegrad leaders

Merkel has met Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini ahead of her meeting with the leaders of the Visegrad Group. The German chancellor is expected to face tough questions from the alliance's leaders.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini in Bratislava on Thursday.
Merkel is in the Slovakian capital for a meeting with the leaders of the Visegrad Group, comprising Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, to mark 30 years since the Iron Curtain came down.
"Thirty years ago, people in East Germany and the Visegrad states fought for freedom. The result was a united Germany. Thank you. We will never forget this contribution of the Visegrad Group," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert tweeted.
Merkel's meeting with the Visegrad leaders is expected to cover a host of issues including migration and Russia's Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline.
At a news conference ahead of the talks, Merkel promised that Germany would not become reliant on Russia for energy.
"Do we become dependent on Russia due to this second gas pipeline? I say 'no', if we diversify at the same time," she said.
In a DW exclusive, the US ambassadors to Germany, Denmark and the EU have urged Germany and France to ditch the project. They reiterated their position that the EU would become too dependent on Russia and would help fund what they see as illegal or questionable Russian activities.
Strained relationship with EU
The Visegrad Group countries, especially Poland and Hungary, are known to be at loggerheads with Brussels on several issues, most notably on migration.
All four members categorically reject the EU's plans to redistribute refugees across the bloc. Their rigid stand on the issue has delayed the much-anticipated reforms in refugee laws.
Warsaw and Budapest have often attacked Brussels for "undermining" their sovereignty.
Poland's Law and Justice party-led government has accused the EU of overstepping its authority by launching proceedings against it for restructuring its judiciary. The EU says the judicial reforms undermined the independence of the judiciary and the separation of powers in Poland.
Read more: Poland and the EU... It's complicated
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for a more decentralized bloc under the motto "Europe of the Fatherlands." The right-wing leader has been one of the most vocal critics of Merkel's refugee policy. Budapest's crackdown on media freedom, civil society organizations and courts has drawn the ire of Brussels.
ap, es/ng (dpa, Reuters)
