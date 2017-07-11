German Chancellor Angela Merkel: 'Many Jews do not feel safe in our country'

In a keynote address for the 70th anniversary of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday said that many Jews still do not feel safe and that anti-Semitism "never disappeared" in Germany.

"Many Jews do not feel safe, do not feel respected in our country. This is one part of today's reality and it is one that causes me grave concern."

The chancellor called it a "shame" that racism and anti-Semitism "never disappeared" in Germany, stressing that more recently such worldviews seem to be "more visible and without restriction."

Merkel cited the increased prevalence of conspiracy theories and hate speech targeting Jewish citizens on social media

"That is something we must never accept in silence," she said to applause.

Merkel called to mind the deadly attack last year on a synagogue in the German city of Halle as an example of "how quickly words can become deeds."

"Group related hostility against people is something we must fight," the chancellor said. She added that the rule of law was an important tool to be used to this end, citing measures the German government took to fight anti-Semitism over the past year, including the establishment of a new cabinet committee focused on this issue.

More to come...

kp/rc