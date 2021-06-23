German chancellor Angela Merkel faces last Bundestag question time before election

For what is likely to be the last time on Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was confronted in a regular question and answer session with members of the federal parliament, the Bundestag.

It's another "last of" that's being closely watched in Germany as the Merkel era comes to end. The hour-long "Chancellor's question time," is held three times a year, and was first introduced at the request of the Social Democrats (SPD) — the junior coalition partners to the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) — after the 2017 federal elections.

The aim was to "make the Bundestag the central place of social and political debate again." But anyone hoping for the theatricals seen in the UK's House of Commons at the weekly PM's Q'S was quickly left disappointed as the chancellor regularly gets more of a light toasting than a grilling.

The orderly nature of the Q&A session is largely due to the format: one-minute questions; one-minute answers; and no pre-submitted questions.

The parliamentarians are not forbidden from clapping, and aside from the odd jeer from members of the far-right Alternative for Germany(AfD), Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble rarely has to interject in the largely harmonious atmosphere.

The Bundestag question time on pandemic management in March 2021 was a socially distanced affair

The first question of the hour goes to the largest opposition party, since 2017 that's been the far-right AfD. But aside from the odd moment on migration, Merkel has rarely appeared riled.

Instead, political commentators see the sessions as a regular reminder that captivating an audience was never part of her political strategy. Her deadpan answers are often accompanied by her famous diamond hand gesture which stays firmly intact for much of the question hours.

At the December 2018 question time, for example, far-right AfD MP Martin Hebner said the German chancellor had isolated Germany in the EU. The "vast majority" of the (at the time) 28 EU states were against the UN migration pact, he claimed."Shall we count them?” Merkel responded. "We can count together. And then we'll see that we land at fewer than 14 [EU member states].""With pleasure!" Hebner continued. "But I see Ms. Merkel how nervous you've become."To laughter and applause in the chamber, Merkel responded: "Excuse me, of course, for the interruption. I just wanted to say, as a physicist, when it comes to numbers, I really care about the truth."

Opening the question hour on Wednesday, Merkel took the opportunity to thank citizens for their "joint effort in" tackling the COVID-19 pandemic — emphasizing, in particular, the efforts of health care workers.



"But the pandemic is not over yet," Merkel warned. "We are still walking on thin ice."

The first question came from AfD politician Albracht Glaser, who was scolded by Bundestag President Schäuble for exceeding his allocated speaking time.



"How does the government view the EU's attacks on German statehood?" Glaser eventually asked, pointing to recent comments in which the EU Commission said it considers the ruling of Germany's Constitutional Court on the ECB's bond purchases to be a "dangerous precedent."

Merkel replied: "European law takes precedence over national law, but an expansion of the competence of [the law] at the national level is in progress."

A question on climate came from Greens MP Oliver Krischer: "Would you say what's happened in the last 16 years in terms of climate protection policy is enough?"

"In view of the current situation, it is not enough," Merkel replied. "I can understand the impatience of young people, [but] a lot has been done," she said, pointing to targets set with EU and bilateral agreements with China and the US.

