German central bank head Jens Weidmann to resign at end of year

Germany's central bank chief Jens Weidmann on Wednesday submitted his resignation to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Bundesbank in Frankfurt said in a statement.

"I have come to the conclusion that more than 10 years is a good measure of time to turn over a new leaf – for the Bundesbank, but also for me personally," Weidmann wrote in a letter to the Bank's staff on Wednesday.

Weidmann, who has been the president of the Bundesbank since May 2011, is set to leave office on December 31.

In his letter Wednesday, Weidmann highlighted the "important, stabilizing role played by monetary policy during the during the pandemic as well as the successful conclusion of the strategy discussion as an important milestone in the European monetary policy."

Weidmann had repeatedly expressed disagreement with the extent of stimulus efforts by the European Central Bank (ECB). National central bank governors in the 19-country eurozone have a seat on the ECB's governing council.

Weidmann, now 53, was the youngest Bundesbank president when he took over from Axel Weber in 2011.

