 German central bank chief slams ECB stimulus package | News | DW | 13.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German central bank chief slams ECB stimulus package

Interest rate cuts and bond-buying programs to boost Europe's flagging economy "overshot the mark," according to Jens Weidmann. And he wasn't the only central banker to criticise Mario Draghi's monetary policy plans.

ECB headquarters

The head of Germany's central bank on Friday weighed in on a growing row over the European Central Bank's (ECB) package to stimulate Eurozone economies.

"Such a far-reaching package was not necessary" Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann told the Bild daily and accused the ECB of "overshooting the mark."

"This decision to buy more public debt will make it harder for the ECB to exit from this policy," he warned. "The longer it lasts, the more the side effects and financial stability risks of the very expansive monetary policy will grow."

On Thursday, ECB chief Mario Draghi unveiled policies to drive down a key interest rate to -0.5% to encourage lending. This was in addition to introducing a quantitative easing package, issuing €20 billion ($22.2 billion) of bond purchases each month, as well as other measures.

Watch video 01:36

At final policy meeting, ECB's Draghi unveils new stimulus program

ECB divisions deepen

Weidmann's comments echoed those of around 10 other EU bankers who remain divided over the stimulus package.

In a highly-unusual move, the head of the Dutch central bank issued a statement on the monetary policy. Klaas Knot said that the "broad package of measures... is disproportionate to the present economic conditions, and there are sound reasons to doubt its effectiveness."

European financial markets were already showing signs of overheating, according to Knot. Increased risk-taking was also evident in property markets.

The head of the Austrian central bank also voiced his skepticism to Draghi's plans.

Screenshot of the Bild newspaper of ECB Chief Mario Draghi as Count Dracula (bild.de)

Mario Draghi was lampooned in the German press for cutting interest rates

Lower interest rates hit Germans hardest

Draghi argued his new fiscal policies were necessary to cushion EU economies against further blows from Brexit, and economic protectionism more widely.

Recent data and surveys show the Eurozone economy slowing, he added, coupled with downward growth revisions in the ECB's forecasts.

Many in the EU's largest economy, Germany, are thought to be most affected by the decision to lower interest rates. The German press expressed is distaste, with Bild  featuring an image of Draghi with sharp teeth, with the caption "Count Draghila." Germany has a fast-ageing population with a formidable reputation as savers, who are adversely affected by a lower interest rate.

kmm/rt (Reuters, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

ECB injects fresh stimulus in bid to inspire sluggish eurozone

Outgoing ECB President Mario Draghi has achieved his goal of further cuts to interest rates and the renewal of bond buying for the euro area. But some policymakers are skeptical that the move was necessary. (12.09.2019)  

Will German slowdown hit eastern European economies?

Central and eastern European economies are said to be decoupling from western Europe as consumption-led growth replaces the export-driven model. But will domestic spending suffice to fend off a slowdown in the eurozone? (19.08.2019)  

Opinion: Germany's exports and Trump's vexation

New data showing Germany's staggering trade surplus is likely to feed into US President Trump's protectionist rhetoric. But he has to realize that a strong German economy is also a boon to the US, says DW's Henrik Böhme. (09.02.2017)  

Italy, France: 'We don't want Jens Weidmann to become ECB president'

A German media report has said Italy and France would be against appointing German central bank chief Jens Weidmann head of the ECB in 2019, when Mario Draghi's turn expires. Much ado about nothing? (15.09.2017)  

Brexit: UK government publishes worst-case scenario for no-deal

Britain could face massive disruptions to its food supply, financial services and cross-channel traffic in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to government projections. And public disorder is likely to follow. (11.09.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

At final policy meeting, ECB's Draghi unveils new stimulus program  

Related content

Frankfurt Mario Draghi EZB Zinsentscheidung

ECB injects fresh stimulus in bid to inspire sluggish eurozone 12.09.2019

Outgoing ECB President Mario Draghi has achieved his goal of further cuts to interest rates and the renewal of bond buying for the euro area. But some policymakers are skeptical that the move was necessary.

Deutschland | Gebäude der Europäischen Zentralbank in Frankfurt a.M.

ECB President Mario Draghi's swansong stimulus faces stiff opposition 11.09.2019

Draghi plans to launch a fresh round of monetary easing amid slowing growth and sluggish inflation in the eurozone. But the outgoing ECB president's efforts to exit with a bang is facing a major pushback.

At final policy meeting, ECB's Draghi unveils new stimulus program 13.09.2019

Outgoing ECB President Mario Draghi has pledged indefinite stimulus to revive a flagging eurozone economy. Rates have been cut even deeper into negative territory and bond purchases will restart

Advertisement