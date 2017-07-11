 German CDU chair Armin Laschet calls for harder lockdown | News | DW | 05.04.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German CDU chair Armin Laschet calls for harder lockdown

Armin Laschet's proposals have been met with skepticism by political opponents. Germany is struggling to contain a third wave of the coronavirus.

Armin Laschet

Laschet's proposal has been met with skepticism by opponents

North Rhine Westphalia (NRW) State Premier Armin Laschet called for a harder lockdown on Monday as Germany struggles to contain a third wave of the coronavirus.

However, Laschet's request has been met with skepticism from fellow German lawmakers. 

The chairman of Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and one of her potential successor as chancellor said that Germany needed harder lockdown measures to stem a rise in cases of COVID-19.

  • A German Shepherd puppy

    Germans spend a fortune on coronavirus pandemic lockdown pets

    Big eyes and big sales

    Last year brick-and-mortar pet supplies retailers had an overall turnover of €4.5 billion ($5.3 billion) for food and things like official pet toys and beds. It was a 4.3% increase over 2019. Online sales came in at around €820 million. Add in wild bird feed, and the industry brought in nearly €5.5 billion during the pandemic year, according to data released by IVH, a pet supply industrial group.

  • Golden retriever puppies playing

    Germans spend a fortune on coronavirus pandemic lockdown pets

    Puppies for every season

    Not surprisingly, man's best friend is no stranger in Germany. With the sales and prices of dogs up in the past year, the country is now home to over 10 million dogs. During the pandemic these dogs were not a luxury but often a companion and a shield against loneliness. Who wouldn't spend a little more — or splurge on gourmet food or a steak — on a beloved family member?

  • Karl Lagerfeld and his cat Choupette

    Germans spend a fortune on coronavirus pandemic lockdown pets

    Cats are the top of the heap

    But in Germany, cats are king. Currently there are 15.7 million of them, a quarter of all house pets. Though felines are known for being easy to care for, German fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette had a life of luxury. Though they lived in France, he was doing what many of his countrymen do. The biggest increase last year was spending for cat snacks and milk. It was up 9.4%.

  • A pair of rosy-faced lovebirds

    Germans spend a fortune on coronavirus pandemic lockdown pets

    Almost 35 million and counting

    The country added around a million new pets in the past year. Now 47% of households have some sort of pet but they are not all just cats and dogs. There are 5 million small animals like rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters and mice. On top of that there are 3.5 million birds, 1.8 million aquariums and around 1.3 million terrariums for lizards and turtles. Caring for all these animals is big business.

  • A dog getting groomed

    Germans spend a fortune on coronavirus pandemic lockdown pets

    Looking their best in lockdown

    While most people in Germany are required to socially distance, house pets can visit their friends while out walking. Chance encounters like this may be the reason that veterinarians, groomers and dog walkers have been kept busy. These costs and the original purchase of the pets are not in the study. So the real figure for animal spending is much higher than the report's €5 billion.

  • A bowl of dog food and dog treats

    Germans spend a fortune on coronavirus pandemic lockdown pets

    Germans are far behind the US

    The Germans may love their pets. Yet, by international standards they are laggards. When looking at pet care spending per person in 2019, Germany was in fifth place, according to research done by "The Economist." Ahead of it was Switzerland, France and the UK. In the number one spot was the US, which left everyone in the dust and spent more than double what the Germans shelled out.

  • A Jack Russell being carried by Boris Johnson in Downing Street

    Germans spend a fortune on coronavirus pandemic lockdown pets

    Traveling and eating in style

    Though the lion's share of spending goes to pet food, other things are becoming must-haves. Forget ordinary carrying cases, rich pet owners are reaching for Tiffany leashes and Prada carry bags. Others are shopping for Versace food bowls, sweaters from Ralph Lauren or puffy vests by Moncler to keep their pets warm. And that doesn't include all the funny costumes often posted on Instagram.

  • A cat walking through a field of flowers

    Germans spend a fortune on coronavirus pandemic lockdown pets

    Working from home, shopping online

    Since many people are working from home, it is good news for pets but bad news for pet day care businesses. Yet in general, the pet business has been a winner of coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. A lot is spent in grocery stores or specialty pet shops, but online shopping for pet supplies is growing. Last year, online spending was at least €820 million, a 16% increase over the previous year.

  • A German Shepherd puppy looking up at his owner

    Germans spend a fortune on coronavirus pandemic lockdown pets

    Lockdown friends, for now

    While the prices of some animals have gone through the roof recently, many fear criminals are increasingly dealing with animals transporting them from dodgy breeding farms throughout Europe. Others are worried that when the pandemic is over and things go back to normal, owners won't have the time or just no longer want their two or four-legged companions anymore. Animal shelters fear the worst.

    Author: Timothy Rooks


'Bridge lockdown'

Speaking at a vaccination center in Aachen, Lasschet said Germany must create a lockdown that bridges the time until immunizations can make a difference.

"We need a bridge lockdown. We have to build a bridge to the point in time when a lot of people are vaccinated."

"We are very close to the goal," he continued. "For the last meters we need an extra effort and that's what I’m calling for today."

Laschet is asking for fewer private contacts, which could require curfews at night, and for more people to work from home.

He said that a meeting planned for April 12 among the premiers of Germany's 16 states and the federal government should take place this week instead.

Watch video 02:02

German president made a rare appeal for national unity

Backlash

But Thuringia State Premier Bodo Ramelow (The Left party) expressed doubt over his counterpart's strategy. "We can meet at any time, but there must be something on the table first that we can actually decide on together and, above all, implement it," he told Der Spiegel. "The current speeches are again patchwork and hectic."

"I think a lot of what Mr Laschet says is unclear," said Berlin State Premier Michael Müller (SPD). "A bridge lockdown is temporary with what measures? I don't think Mr Laschet has thought things through."

The co-chairwoman of The Left party, Janine Wissler, also criticized Laschet. "It is irresponsible that the numbers have risen so high that so many people have fallen ill and the intensive care units are full," she told Der Spiegel. "Whether his proposals are based on insight or because he has lost the power struggle against the chancellor, remains be seen. In any case, this crisis management makes one become fearful and anxious."

Germany, despite months of restrictions, has seen a rise in coronavirus infections as it lags behind Britain, Israel and the United States in its vaccination pace.

Watch video 06:09

German tourists flock to Mallorca despite pandemic

jsi/aw (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Bavarians demand uniform COVID measures across Germany

Germany's interior minister has called for consistent coronavirus rules to be imposed nationwide. The call was echoed by his successor as Bavarian state premier after some regions held back on "emergency brake" measures.  

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to undergo 'medical tests' in Germany

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is headed to Germany for a "routine health check," according to officials.  

Coronavirus digest: Over 10 million vaccinated in Germany

As Italy and France reimpose lockdowns, the US says more than 100 million people have received at least one vaccination dose. Germany, meanwhile, has administered more than 10 million shots. Follow DW for the latest.  

Advertisement