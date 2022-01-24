 German Catholics stage mass coming-out: LGBTQ activist Chiara Battaglia | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 24.01.2022

DW News

German Catholics stage mass coming-out: LGBTQ activist Chiara Battaglia

Watch video 04:03

Read also

dpatop - A worker hangs a rainbow flag in front of the Cathedral and St. Martin's Church (R) in Cologne, Germany, 30 June 2017. The German Lesbian and Gay Federation in Germany (LSVD) asked for the flag, an international symbol of gay and lesbian rights, to be hung from the Deutzer Bridge after the German Bundestag in Berlin voted to legalize same-sex marriage. Photo: Oliver Berg/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German Catholic priests come out as queer, demand reform 24.01.2022

Over 120 priests and employees with the Catholic church community in Germany came out as queer and launched a campaign demanding an end to institutional discrimination against LGBTQ people.

Sven Lehmann in der 210. Sitzung des Deutschen Bundestages im Reichstagsgebäude. Berlin, 12.02.2021

LGBTQ+ rights: Germany appoints first 'commissioner for queer affairs' 06.01.2022

For the first time in the country's history, Germany has appointed a commissioner for the acceptance of sexual and gender diversity. Green Party lawmaker Sven Lehmann will oversee a LGBTQ+ national action plan.

epa05389911 Members of the LGBT community at the Gay Pride parade in Fribourg, Switzerland, 25 June 2016. EPA/MANUEL LOPEZ ++

From Bhutan to Botswana, LGBTQ rights advanced in unexpected places in 2021 27.12.2021

From accepting a transgender mayor in Bangladesh, restoring gay rights in the US to decriminalizing homosexuality in Botswana, several countries have offered glimmers of hope this year in advancing LGBTQ rights.

This handout picture taken and released on October 25, 2021, shows German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (R) shaking hands with Pope Francis during their meeting at the Vatican. (Photo by Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / VATICAN MEDIA - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Germany's Steinmeier calls on Pope Francis to restore church credibility 25.10.2021

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has said the Catholic Church needs to be more transparent about abuse scandals. He and the pope also criticized a lack of coherent EU immigration policy with regard to refugees.