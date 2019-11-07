 German Carnival group won′t make lesbians couple of 2020 | News | DW | 16.01.2020

News

German Carnival group won't make lesbians couple of 2020

Revelers are protesting the decision not to consider two women for a Carnival couple of the year in southwestern Germany. Heiko II and Ute I were "sadly excluded from the selection process" in the state of Saarland.

champagne (picture alliance/dpa/Themendienst)

Saarlanders are protesting the state Carnival association's official decision to bar Heiko II and Ute I from consideration as Princely Couple of the Year.

The women had been nominated by the Carnival group in their village of Kleinblittersdorf, but on Wednesday the southwestern state's association of Carnival clubs ruled that "the view has so far emerged that the traditional representatives of the Saarland custom are a princely pair consisting of a prince and a princess."

The association denied that the decision to exclude the same-sex couple had to do with the women's sexual orientation.

Read more: Merkel's successor rejects criticism over anti-LGBTI joke

As debate grew, the association announced on Wednesday that in the future it would take into consideration "that this definition must be adapted to current social developments."

Read more: LGBTQ+ refugees welcome at Cologne's Christopher Street Day

Kleinblittersdorf's Carnival association stood up for the women on Facebook, promising a celebration for everyone — regardless of "how old, which gender, which sexual orientation, religion or origin." The president of the Carnival society wrote, "When I asked, I was given this succinct answer: 'It is right that only the classic princely couple should be evaluated, which is according to tradition and custom man and woman.'"

He added that, though the association of Saarland carnival clubs calls its decision in line with "tradition and the maintenance of custom, we simply call it homophobia, and this exclusion is simply not tolerable for us."

Read more: Germany from A to Z

Commenters shared in the outrage. "Unbelievable," one wrote. "Unfortunately, there are still leaders who have got stuck in the last century."

  • Deutschland Christopher Street Day Köln

    As struggle for LGBT rights goes on, ColognePride offers respite

    Wahid, Syria

    Wahid is attending his first ColognePride since arriving from Syria three months ago. It's his first Pride ever. "I can live how I want in Cologne," Wahid said. "Study, marry," he added, "what you need for a normal life." (German law forbids marriage between people of the same sex, but an alternative system offers many of the same benefits.)

  • Deutschland Christopher Street Day Köln

    As struggle for LGBT rights goes on, ColognePride offers respite

    Michaela, Rheinbach

    This is the first year volunteering at ColognePride for Michaela, who lives in the region and has attended for years. "I think it's really important after Orlando," Michaela said. Her words of wisdom for the weekend: "Love and peace. Love is love. God bless you."

  • Deutschland Christopher Street Day Köln

    As struggle for LGBT rights goes on, ColognePride offers respite

    Juan Carlos, Peru

    Juan Carlos has lived in Cologne for eight months, but he's been to Pride here before. It's his favorite in Europe, even over Barcelona, London and Berlin. "I would like to open minds in South America. I'm a photographer. I upload a lot of pictures. It makes my friends and family in Peru think. We can't change the minds of people, but we can teach them that we can all live together."

  • Deutschland Christopher Street Day Köln

    As struggle for LGBT rights goes on, ColognePride offers respite

    Trans Family

    Trans Family - from left to right this year, Kenneth, Andrea and Christina in the back row and Timon in the front - have pushed their efforts at ColognePride for 15 years. As the event has grown, so has visibility of transpeople, but equality remains a dream. "Everything changes too slowly," Christina said. True change, they said, will only come when transpeople and their allies enter government.

  • Deutschland Christopher Street Day Köln

    As struggle for LGBT rights goes on, ColognePride offers respite

    Max and Pierre, Bern

    Max (left) and Pierre have been coming to ColognePride for a decade. It's a favorite, and they go to celebrations on both sides of the Atlantic. With Max volunteering for security on Sunday, the topic of the Orlando killings came up. "People at home discouraged us" from going to Cologne, Pierre said. But, Max said, they decided that "in light of Orlando, it's important to be loud and proud."

  • Deutschland Christopher Street Day Köln

    As struggle for LGBT rights goes on, ColognePride offers respite

    Daniela, Sandra, Luka and Mila, Berlin

    It's the first ColognePride for the young family, though they have been to similar events in Cologne and Berlin. Daniela (right) said she and Sandra were looking forward to having "our kids see that we're not the only ones." Their big wish, though, for themselves, baby Mila and Luka in the stroller is "marriage for all." Daniela says it will happen "sometime, but not in the next while, I believe."

    Author: Milan Gagnon


mkg/sms (dpa, die-reblaus-seite.de)

