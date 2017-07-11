German Cabinet ends two-day talks focused on Ukraine

A two-day closed-door German Cabinet meeting ended on Wednesday as Berlin seeks to counter criticism of its policy on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has been more cautious than other Western leaders in backing Ukraine, faces growing pressure to take a firmer line, including from within his own three-way governing coalition.

Leaders of the parties that make up the German government outlined their dicussions in a press conference.

What did the coalition leaders say?

Scholz said Russian President Vladimir Putin had miscalculated with his war against Ukraine.

The chancellor said Putin was now facing a stronger and more united NATO and EU, rather than a weakened one. He also said the Cabinet had discussed legislation to speed up the development of Liquefied Natural Gas and that this would be put forward by early next week.

Appearing alongside Scholz, Economy Minister and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck said that, as well as providing refuge for Ukrainians, the government also hoped to offer people fleeing Russia the opportunity to come to Germany for work.

He also said that prices of goods could rise considerably as a result of a planned oil embargo on Russia, and that there could be no guarantee that regional oil supplies would not be disrupted.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said new sanctions had been discussed, including whether those on sanctions lists should make their assets public.

What's been discussed?

Key topics of the meeting were the war in Ukraine and the German economy.

Germany has changed tack on its previous policy of not shipping weapons to combat zones by sending weapons to help Ukraine in its fight against Moscow's forces.

Last week, Berlin also said it would allow the delivery of heavy weaponry in the form of Gepard anti-aircraft tanks.

On Monday, leading members of the government said Germany was prepared to support an EU embargo on Russian oil.

However, Scholz is still under pressure to do more and has been criticized for not visiting the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in a show of solidarity for the country.

Scholz has ruled out making a trip in the near future, citing the Ukrainian leadership's decision last month to disinvite German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a fellow Social Democrat.

Ukraine has criticized Steinmeier, claiming that he failed to heed the threat posed by Russia during his time as German foreign minister. Ukraine's ambassador in Berlin, Andriy Melnyk, criticized Scholz's reasoning, saying it was "not very statesmanlike."

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's opposition Christian Democrats who lost power in last September's election, visited Kyiv and the nearby bombed-out town of Irpin on Tuesday.

Finland and Sweden join discussion

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and her Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson joined the Cabinet for their talks on Tuesday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told both that he would support their countries' application to become members of the NATO alliance.

More to come...

rc/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)