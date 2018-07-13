 German Cabinet declares Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria as ′safe′ | News | DW | 18.07.2018

News

German Cabinet declares Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria as 'safe'

The German Cabinet has added three Maghreb states and Georgia to a list of "safe countries of origin." The bill must still be approved by Germany's upper house, the Bundesrat, where it failed last year.

Refugees from Maghreb states (picture-alliance/dpa)

The German Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill that declares Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and Georgia to be "safe countries of origin."

If the law is approved by both houses of parliament this time around, it could make it easier for German immigration authorities to reject asylum applications made by nationals of those countries and have them repatriated or deported.

Asylum applicants countries declared as "safe" have to convince German authorities that they are under a special threat to their safety for their applications to be granted.

In proposing the bill, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer cited the low success rate of asylum applications from the four countries, which lies below 5 percent. Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc and the Social Democrats had also agreed on the measure in their coalition contract, he said.

The bill is part of Seehofer's "migration master plan."

The bill includes a provision that will let asylum applicants and those allowed to remain temporarily in the country without a valid residency permit to continue any professional training undertaken up to the day of the Cabinet decision, according to newspapers from the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RNA). Those already in employment will also be allowed to stay.

Read moreGerman deportation of Tunisian terror suspect sparks torture concerns

Map showing safe countries of origin, according to Germany

 

Green, Left opposition

The failure of a similar bill (without Georgia) last year in the Bundesrat, composed of representatives from the German federal states, was largely down to opposition from those states where the Green Party or Left Party form part of the governments.

Both parties reject the idea of "safe countries of origin," saying that it ignores individual reasons for seeking asylum. Refugee organizations and churches are also largely skeptical about the concept.

The coalition government will again be dependent on the Green vote in the Bundesrat for the bill to pass. Approval again seems unlikely, as a majority of states still have the Greens in their governments. 

Watch video 02:34
Now live
02:34 mins.

Building a life in Germany despite threat of deportation

'Solves no problem'

Greens co-leader Robert Habeck has voiced his opposition to the bill, telling the RNA that "so-called safe countries of origin do not solve any problem."

"If it's about returning people from the Maghreb states, you need functioning return agreements. If it's about fighting criminality in Germany, you need a well-equipped police force," he said in remarks published on Wednesday.

"And it is still a fact that journalists, minorities and homosexuals are not safe from persecution and arrest in the Maghreb states," Habeck added.

Read more: German churches preventing deportations

tj/ (KNA, AFP, Reuters)

