German cabinet approves uniform COVID measures nationwide

German cabinet members on Tuesday approved legal changes to grant the federal government more power to enforce coronavirus regulations in German states, according to government sources.

The changes to the German Infection Protection Act must now be passed in the German Parliament, the Bundestag.

If approved, the new "federal emergency brake" means that any region in any state with a high COVID case incidence will be legally required to implement a uniform set of rules set out by the federal government.

The government, led by Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), wants to fast-track approval. However, the timeline for enacting the new regulations remains unclear.

"Let's finish it this week," Ralph Brinkhaus, CDU parliamentary leader, said in the German media on Monday.

What are the rules?

Restrictions would be enforced in a district or city where the seven-day incidence rate of new COVID cases crosses 100 per 100,000 population for at least three consecutive days. When the incidence rate drops below this level for three consecutive days, the restrictions will be lifted.

Gatherings of people from different households will be limited. Contact with one person outside of the household is permitted, with a maximum of five people being allowed together.

Retail stores, including hardware stores, must close. Supermarkets and drug stores may remain open.

Theaters, museums, zoos, public pools and gyms must remain closed.

Restaurants are limited to takeout, and touristic travel in hotels is not allowed.

Curfews planned

One of the more controversial measures is an overnight curfew to be enforced between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. in cities and districts that cross the 100-cases threshold. Exceptions to this rule include medical emergencies and work.

There had been a heated debate among lawmakers on mandating curfews. Berlin's social democrat mayor Michael Müller told the RBB broadcaster that although reducing contact is important, there is "little danger in taking a walk in the evening" alone or with another person.

Before Tuesday's cabinet meeting, the head of the Free Democrats (FDP), Christian Lindner, said he was against curfews.

"There is no reason for a new federal law that automatically leads to a curfew" in places with an incidence rate of over 100.

What is the 'emergency brake'?

At the beginning of March, the federal government and Germany's 16 federal states agreed that each state could reopen slowly in stages depending on the rate of new COVID infections.

In the event of case numbers rising above a certain threshold in a city or district, the plan was to stop spread of the virus by locally reinforcing lockdown measures such as closing shops and limiting gatherings.

However, as Germany has a federal system, each of the 16 states applied the rules as they saw fit.

This has resulted in a jumbled patchwork of regulations, with some states having more relaxed measures and others being stricter.

Differences between states have included issues such as reopening schools, what types of businesses may reopen, whether a curfew is in place or not, or testing requirements to shop at certain stores.

In many places, once restrictions were lifted, authorities were reluctant to backtrack on reopening, and then apply the emergency brake even if case numbers were rising.

