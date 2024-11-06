Germany wants to know who is willing to fight

Germany has been struggling to fill the army's ranks since abolishing compulsory military service. Under a new draft law, young men would be obligated to declare their interest in serving in the military.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government on Wednesday approved a draft law that would compel young men to answer a survey about their readiness to serve in the German military, the Bundeswehr.

Young women will have the option of filling out the survey should they wish to.

Some 300,000 boys will turn 18 in Germany next year, and would have to tell the government if they would be interested in serving or not.

Bundeswehr hopes for 20,000 additional soldiers by 2030

Prior to 2011, 18-year-old males had to complete either a period of service in the military or social service. Since that law was scrapped, the Bundeswehr has struggled to boost its ranks.

The new survey would be carried out in the hopes that more young people could be enticed to join without having to reintroduce conscription.

The Bundeswehr has about 180,000 soldiers. Faced with a more aggressive Russia, Germany is hoping to increase that number to 203,000 by 2030, with an additional 60,000 reservists.

Germany boosts defense spending, cuts Ukraine aid To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

es/sms (dpa, Reuters)