German Cabinet approves landmark climate bill

Cabinet ministers and Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday agreed on a plan that includes making the country climate-neutral five years earlier than previously planned.

The legislation is theGerman government's response to an unprecedented April Constitutional Court ruling that demanded that the country share the burden of emissions reduction between older and younger generations.

According to the draft, emissions in Germany are to fall by 65 percent by 2030 and by 88 percent by 2040 compared to 1990 levels.

Greenhouse gas neutrality is to be achieved by 2045.

With the new law, the government wants to implement requirements of the German Constitutional Court and adapt German emissions targets to the stricter EU rules.

German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze told the public broadcaster ARD that the law was a "really important framework" because it makes climate protection legally binding. "No one can be able to duck away anymore."

The legislation requires responsible ministers to immediately make up for any failures of any relevant sector to meet its climate targets.

