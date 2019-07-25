German businesses fear repeat of historic shutdown of Rhine river

For DW business writers in Bonn a look out of their office windows sometimes suffices to realize the current state of affairs of the German economy. Close by, the Rhine river gently flows and the bustling boat traffic has come to be a good sign of economic activity in the country. When commercial traffic is heavy and the boats are full, the economy is humming along nicely.

Last year, however, the river's business indicator sent out a warning signal as the hot summer of 2018 caused water levels to drop to an extent that boat traffic ground to a halt for the first time in living memory. The historic shutdown is said to have shaved 0.2% off Germany's gross domestic product (GDP) last year, and unusually low water hampered cargo traffic from August to December.

This year, those conditions could be repeated. Extreme heat in mid-July caused water levels at Kaub — a critical chokepoint near Frankfurt — to fall to about 150 centimeters (59 inches), half the depth from just a month ago. Movements of the heaviest barges are already restricted, and all river cargo could again cease if the level falls below 50 centimeters.

The Rhine's record low water level of 2018 not only brought ancient shipwrecks into the daylight, but also showed companies' dependence on the important waterway, too

Key artery

The Rhine is critical to commerce in all of Europe. The continent's most important waterway snakes 1,233 kilometers (800 miles) through industrial zones in Switzerland, Germany and the Netherlands before emptying into the North Sea at the busy Rotterdam port.

It's a key conduit for raw materials and goods from coal and iron ore to chemicals and fertilizers. Duisburg-Ruhrort, the world's biggest inland port, is the gateway to the world for Germany's Ruhr Valley industrial heartland. Here, the steel mills of industry giant ThyssenKrupp still dominate the skyscape.

During a normal day, the steelmaker ships about 60,000 tons of coal and iron ore from Rotterdam to Duisburg. But due to a record streak of 132 days of low water in the Rhine last summer, ThyssenKrupp produced 200,000 tons of steel less than in other years.

Consumers also felt the blow of the 2018 emergency because gasoline prices soared in the wake of supply shortages that forced the government to tap into emergency fuel stockpiles.

Port of Duisburg turns 300 Trading place of global significance What started out as a small reloading point on the Rhine is today Germany's biggest inland port, handling 130 million tons of cargo every year and ranking Duisport among the 40 busiest harbors worldwide - seaports included. Trading extends as far as to the growth markets of Asia.

Port of Duisburg turns 300 Expansion drive Over the centuries, the port grew bigger and bigger, spreading beyond Ruhrort and into neighboring Duisburg. Eventually Duisburg absorbed Ruhrort. Quite to the chagrin of Ruhrorters, the port changed its name too. And Duisport continues enlarging. On the 40-hectare (99-acre) site of a former paper factory, new logistics firms plan to set up shop.

Port of Duisburg turns 300 The olden days Scenes from bygone days, like in this picture dating to the 1920s, show that the port mainly used to handle iron ore, coal and building materials at the time. Situated in Germany's former Ruhr Valley industrial heartland, it was a pivotal lifeline for industry.

Port of Duisburg turns 300 Rising from the ashes of World War II Flourishing business in the 1930s, however, came to an abrupt standstill as the Second World War broke out, Aerial bombardments left docks and warehouses in ruins. What's come to be known as the German economic miracle of the 1950s briefly reinvigorated port activity before the decline of the German steel and coal industry hit the whole region in the 1960s.

Port of Duisburg turns 300 Duisburg's engine of growth Adapting to the change with a new focus on global trade, operators Duisport Group have transformed the company, making it a healthy medium-seized business that generates 210 million euros ($234 million) in revenues. For Duisburg the port is vital, providing jobs for more than a thousand people and tax income for the struggling municipality.

Port of Duisburg turns 300 Loads of coal… but from overseas Surprisingly, coal has remained the main commodity shipped through Duisport. But today its no longer extracted from the Ruhr valley mines, but comes from as far away as Australia and China, arriving on barges from Rotterdam seaport. The last Duisburg coal mine shut down a few years ago, although its former customers - the steelworks of ThyssenKrupp and ArcelorMittal - are still in operation.

Port of Duisburg turns 300 From scrap metal to high tech These days, up to 45,000 jobs are linked to the port's activities. In 21 docks and eight container terminals, about 3.4 million containers are shipped every year, making Duisport a beneficiary of growing global trade. There's nothing the port cannot handle, from electronic waste to high-tech gadgets made in Asia.

Port of Duisburg turns 300 A family at the heart of Ruhrort Ruhrort is also home of Haniel Group - a holding company run by the Haniel family, who made its fortune from coal and steel, but diversified its business to include holdings such as German retail group Metro and many others today. There is hardly any other family that has left as much a mark on Ruhrort as this.

Port of Duisburg turns 300 Port trips as tourism magnet Tourists from all over the world flock to Duisport, seeking to go on one of the famous boat trips through the docklands. They start off at the Ruhrort Schifferbörse - Shippers' Exchange - meandering through 25 kilometers (15 miles) of waterways along docks as well as old and new industrial architecture.

Port of Duisburg turns 300 Historic towers show the way The twin towers sitting at the entrance of the Friedrich Ebert bridge have long been landmarks for Ruhrort and its port. The bridge links Ruhrort with another Duisburg district, Homberg. Built in 1907, the towers have welcomed ships into the port for more than a hundred years, while also providing housing for the harbor master.

Port of Duisburg turns 300 London parallels Situated in the center of Duisburg, the Inner Harbor was long an industrial wasteland until 1994, when British architect Norman Foster and other urban planners redeveloped the site following the pattern set by London's revived Docklands. Today, Duisburg Inner Harbor is a trendy downtown area, boasting upscale restaurants and business locations and inviting tourists to go shopping. Author: Carsten Grün / uhe



Cooling issues

Shallow water not only means reduced traffic. The chemical industry along the river, including giants like BASF and Bayer, depend on sufficient amounts of cooling water at the right temperatures for their plants. Low water levels can no longer guarantee this because the river heats up more quickly.

Ludwigshafen-based BASF is currently "optimizing its cooling systems" and has installed backup systems to prevent production stoppages this year, the company said in an email to DW.

Steelmaker ThyssenKrupp, by contrast, is working to improve its weather forecasting in order to be better prepared. The company told DW that it has set up an early-warning task force to ensure a steady supply of raw materials through "additional cargo space."

Shallow water barges

Both ThyssenKrupp and BASF said they were in the process of developing lower depth vessels under efforts to mitigate the effects of the worsening water situation in the Rhine. The steelmaker noted, however, that this was a "longer-term process." Under contingency plans, ThyssenKrupp wants to reduce loading and unloading times.

"That's a relevant issue because the number of vessels to be turned over in low water situations increases significantly. They arrive only half loaded and need to travel more frequently," the company said in their email. It hopes that the measure will ensure a 90% production target even if the Duisburg port's water level drops to an all-time low of 150 centimeters.

The Rhine's status as Europe's busiest waterway is threatened should water levels fail to return to normal

Low water action plan

The threat of a repeat of the 2018 emergency has spurred the government into action. As companies like BASF have demanded measures to improve the infrastructure along the Rhine waterway, Transportation Minister Andreas Scheuer unveiled an action plan in July.

The 8-point catalog of measures includes a better early-warning system to help companies plan alternative transport options. In addition, the government wants to carry out several "building options" for which planning procedures should be "facilitated and speeded up."

Moreover, it aims to intensify public dialog to raise acceptance for controversial measures such as building new upstream dams.

"We need to act to ensure that waterway transportation remains stable even under the conditions of climate change," Scheuer urged, knowing that time is running out quickly.

According to an expert from the German river authority cited by television channel n-tv, winter precipitation in the upstream area of the Rhine was again well below normal between November and June. And the German weather service has forecast a third consecutive summer of exceptionally dry weather.