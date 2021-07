German Bundeswehr sets up space command center

The German military crossed into the final frontier on Tuesday while staying firmly on the ground — with the official launch of the country's first space command center. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer officially inaugurated it at the site for the Center for Air Operations in Uedem near the Dutch border.

While it sounds like something out of science fiction, the German armed forces's foray into space has a wide-reaching mandate. Defense operations include military reconnaissance and the monitoring and protection of satellites. The tracking of dangerous debris — so-called space junk — will also be a central task for the command center.

And the need for a presence in space goes beyond military considerations.

"Many communications applications, digital payments as well as positioning and navigation for private and commercial use would be unthinkable without the use of space," the Bundeswehr said in a 2020 statement when the project was first presented.

Could there be war in space?

"We know that threats in space are growing," the defense ministry tweeted ahead of the launch — but the idea of a war in space as we might expect from science fiction movies is unlikely.

Instead, attacks on satellites could attempt to undermine communications and technology of specific countries. Satellites count as "critical infrastructure" that Germany wants to protect, and the Bundeswehr also said that they wish to better protect their own communications infrastructure.

The new command center is therefore primarily a place for information reconnaissance; Germany is not currently in a position to carry out an attack in space.

But even defense actions could have wide-reaching consequences. In June, NATO decided for the first time that an attack in space could trigger an emergency response from the treaty organization as a whole. While the North Atlantic Council would still have to decide on this on a case-by-case basis, in theory an attack on German satellites could trigger a response from all NATO countries — down here on Earth.

