Brent Goff

08/19/2024 August 19, 2024

Germany's government has denied Berlin is turning its back on Kyiv, despite budget plans that call for aid to Ukraine to be reduced by 50% next year. A spokesman said reports were "simply inaccurate." German lawmaker Boris Mijatovic, a Green Party MP who sits on parliament's Defense Committee, told DW that Ukraine's future must not be put at risk through budgetary "gambling."