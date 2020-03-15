German Big Brother contestants to find out coronavirus truth

Germany's Big Brother contestants have been kept in the dark about the affects of the coronavirus outbreak since they entered the house on February 6.

But the blissful ignorance of the reality TV show stars will be shattered on Tuesday night.

Presenter Jochen Schropp and the Big Brother doctor Andreas Kaniewski will break the news to the remaining 13 contestants in a special live episode.

Broadcaster Sat.1 said contestants will be able to receive video messages from their relatives and will be able to ask questions.

The German Big Brother house is in the western city of Cologne, which is particularly hard hit by the virus. Germany and surrounding nations have undertaken extraordinary measures, including closing borders, and shutting down public life, to try and contain the spread of COVID-19.

As they were being sealed in the house, news on the outbreak was slow, with just a couple of confirmed cases in Bavaria. The contestants likely didn't realise the scale of the pandemic.

How to combat corona cabin fever Get creative with preserved food Making tinned food appetizing may take some kitchen wizardry, but it's certainly not impossible. Why not up the ante when it comes to cuisine and also boost your body's defenses at the same time? You may be inspired to experiment with a sinus-clearing home made laksa, or whip together a tuna poke bowl with tinned sweetcorn and fresh ginger to give your immune system an extra boost.

How to combat corona cabin fever No gym, no excuse There's plenty that you can do to keep your body in fighting shape if you can't head to the gym. You can get your blood pumping with work-out or yoga tutorials online, or if you're looking to step things up a little, those tins of food now lining your pantry can make for great free weights.

How to combat corona cabin fever Tackle your spring cleaning You could take the opportunity to roll up your sleeves and channel your excess energy into getting every corner of your home sparkling. It's also never been a better time to 'Marie Kondo' your life and clear out all that excess clutter. You might even free up some extra storage space for the year's supply of toilet paper now sitting in your bathroom.

How to combat corona cabin fever Pretend you're in the audience with live-streams One club in Shanghai streamed DJ sets on TikTok so that viewers could participate in "cloud raves" from home. If you're disappointed about cancelled concerts or heated live debates and want to feel like you're not missing out, keep an eye out for live-streamed events on social media.

How to combat corona cabin fever Catch up on binge-worthy TV Binge-watching the latest TV shows is a guaranteed way to get your mind off things. Perhaps the mini-series "Chernobyl" may put things in perspective if you're only feeling the doom and gloom perpetuated by the news. Alternatively, if you're after something lighter as a pick-me-up, you can just spend 6 hours and 20 minutes a day watching "Friends" to finish all 236 episodes in 14 days.

How to combat corona cabin fever Distract yourself with a board game All this free time may give you the chance to blow the dust off some old board games and challenge your quarantine comrades to a round. It'll help fend off boredom and lift your spirits while you wait things out. If you're quarantined solo, most classic games have mobile app versions on which you can play against friends online.

How to combat corona cabin fever Do your taxes Still not having fun? This suggestion is sure to change that. By the time we're all back at work and have caught up with the backlog, tax time will be upon us again before we expect. Take the time to get your ducks in a row to save yourself the stress later on, but feel free to take a rest if it's all too exciting.

How to combat corona cabin fever Learn a new skill These days, you can learn almost anything online. If you've been thinking about learning to code, or perhaps even picking up a language like German (hint hint), online providers have made it easy and often free, so there's no excuse not to put your free time to good use.

How to combat corona cabin fever Call your grandma If your relatives complain about only seeing you during the holidays, it's a good time to give them a ring. While you may find yourself stuck on the line for an hour or two, they'll appreciate the surprise check-in. If you haven't already, it's also a good idea to make sure that they're looked after and are staying healthy in what's a particularly risky situation for older people.

How to combat corona cabin fever Plan a vacation Holiday planning is a nice way to escape your apartment, even if it's only imaginatively. Fill your time daydreaming about relaxing in Bali or taking in some clean, virus particle-free air in the alps somewhere while giving yourself something to look forward to once the situation subsides. Just don't forget to book travel insurance because you never know what the next crisis situation will be. Author: Sean Goodwin



Four new contestants — Serkan, Romana, Menowin and Jade — moved into the house last Monday, but they were banned from talking about the virus.

The 13th season of Big Brother is divided into two houses: the more futuristic Glasshouse and the more basic Blockhouse. Contestants are rated by audience members daily and the winner is granted immunity from eviction.

Five contestants — Cathleen, Mac, Maria, Mareike and Rene — have left the house already.

Sat.1 told German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung that there were strict rules in place to protect the residents from infection, including "special hygiene measures" at the production house. Sat.1 said all contestants had tested negative for the virus.

What are other countries doing?

According to Big Brother fansite, Big Brother Wikia, there are seven Big Brother franchises currently running around the world.

The Italian version of Celebrity Big Brother, Grande Fratello VIP, has been running since January 8. Due to the virus outbreak, it has banned further guests from entering the house, excluded live audiences, and has moved forward the finale.

The Italian contestants were informed of the pandemic, prompting them to sing Azzuro, which has become a sort of anthem in Italy during the pandemic.

The Brazilian contestants were informed and given disinfection gel, a lesson on handwashing and advice for avoiding contagion.

The Candian Big Brother contestants were informed of the outbreak and all chose to remain on the show. Showrunners said they had removed the live audience elements, increased precautions, but would continue to film the show.

"As part of the production’s precautionary measures, the houseguests have been provided a thorough update on the domestic and international status of COVID-19 along with an update that all houseguest’s family members remain unaffected by COVID-19 at this time. In addition to having been in isolation for more than three weeks, the production has a resident doctor who has assessed and determined that no houseguests have exhibited any signs or symptoms related to COVID-19," showrunners told the Canadian Press.

"What a time to be in the Big Brother house and quarantined when there is a pandemic in the world," contestant Minh-Ly reportedly said in one of the episodes. "It is the perfect place to be," replied fellow contestant Chris, perceptively.

Contestants Hira and Susanne were brought to tears by the number of people infected.

The contestants had earlier wondered why they couldn't hear a live audience anymore.