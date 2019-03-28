German biathlon ex-coach fights to get weapons back after extremism accusation

The former assistant coach for the German national men's biathlon team appeared before a court in Munich on Wednesday in a bid to get his weapons back after they were confiscated.

Andreas Stitzl's firearms license was revoked after authorities in the southern German state of Bavaria suspected him of being close to the far-right Reichsbürger (Citizens of the Reich) movement.

"I want to decisively say that I firmly and clearly distance myself from the Reichsbürger scene. The same goes for right-wing radicalism," Stitzl told the court, according to news agency DPA.

"That's not who I am," he added.

Stitzl described the accusations against him as "shocking." He also emphasized that during his time coaching on the German national biathlon team from 2014 to 2018, he served as a representative for his country.

Biathlon is an extremely popular winter sport in Germany that combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.

The Reichsbürger movement in Germany What do Reichsbürger believe? Reichsbürger translates to "citizens of the Reich." What unites this loose movement is rejection of the modern Federal Republic of Germany. They believe the 1937 or 1871 borders of the German Empire still exist and today's country is an administrative construct still occupied by the Allied powers. Many subscribe to far-right or anti-Semitic ideologies. Their conspiracy theories have been debunked.

The Reichsbürger movement in Germany How much of a threat are they? The Reichsbürger scene is a disparate, leaderless movement totalling about 15,000 supporters, according to German intelligence officials. Of those, about 900 have been identified as far-right extremists and 1,000 have a license to own firearms. Authorities are concerned about some members' potential to become violent and have conducted several raids on Reichsbürger suspects to sieze weapons.

The Reichsbürger movement in Germany Who are its members? One was Mr. Germany Adrian Ursache, a 42-year-old former winner of the Mister Germany beauty pageant, is also a Reichsbürger member. He is currently facing trial for attempted murder after an August 2016 gun battle with police as they tried to evict him from his home. Typically, Reichsbürger refuse to recognize any state apparatus, printing their own passports and driving licenses.

The Reichsbürger movement in Germany Jailed for murder The case of Wolfgang P., who in October 2017 was sentenced to life in prison for murdering a police officer, is seen as a turning point for how German authorities deal with the extremist group. P., an alleged Reichsbürger member, shot at officers who were raiding his home to confiscate weapons.

The Reichsbürger movement in Germany What are the authorities doing about it? German authorities have been accused of long underestimating the threat posed by the Reichsbürger. Since the murder of the police officer in Bavaria, law enforcement has been cracking down on them more vigorously. In the past year there have been several raids on Reichsbürger targets. Some German police and military forces have also probed whether they may have Reichsbürger among their own ranks. Author: Samantha Early



Authorities concerned about remarks

Stitzl came to the attention of Bavarian authorities in 2015 during his application to receive a proof of citizenship.

The district administration office in the southern town of Traustein, said that Stitzl made statements that could frequently be heard in Reichsbürger circles — including describing the local administration office as a private company.

They revoked his firearms license as a result.

Dozens of other people suspected of being Reichsbürger are also trying to get their weapons back, with around 70 cases pending in Bavaria alone.

The Reichsbürger movement is a loose grouping of extremists who do not recognize the authority of the German government or police and do not accept the constitution or its laws. Many refuse to pay taxes or fines, while some are also heavily-armed.

The Interior Ministry estimates that some 19,000 people were active in the scene in 2018, noting a significant increase from the 16,500 estimated the year before.

