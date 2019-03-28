 German biathlon ex-coach fights to get weapons back after extremism accusation | News | DW | 10.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German biathlon ex-coach fights to get weapons back after extremism accusation

Andreas Stitzl had his gun license revoked after German authorities strongly suspected he was part of the far-right Reichsbürger movement. The former biathlon coach has denied the claim and is demanding his guns back.

Andreas Stitzl (picture-alliance/S. Hoppe)

The former assistant coach for the German national men's biathlon team appeared before a court in Munich on Wednesday in a bid to get his weapons back after they were confiscated.

Andreas Stitzl's firearms license was revoked after authorities in the southern German state of Bavaria suspected him of being close to the far-right Reichsbürger (Citizens of the Reich) movement.

"I want to decisively say that I firmly and clearly distance myself from the Reichsbürger scene. The same goes for right-wing radicalism," Stitzl told the court, according to news agency DPA.

"That's not who I am," he added.

Stitzl described the accusations against him as "shocking." He also emphasized that during his time coaching on the German national biathlon team from 2014 to 2018, he served as a representative for his country.

Biathlon is an extremely popular winter sport in Germany that combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.

  • An edition of German police magazine headlined dealing with the Reichsbürger (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Lübke)

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    What do Reichsbürger believe?

    Reichsbürger translates to "citizens of the Reich." What unites this loose movement is rejection of the modern Federal Republic of Germany. They believe the 1937 or 1871 borders of the German Empire still exist and today's country is an administrative construct still occupied by the Allied powers. Many subscribe to far-right or anti-Semitic ideologies. Their conspiracy theories have been debunked.

  • Police show weapons siezed in a raid on alleged Reichsbürger members (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch)

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    How much of a threat are they?

    The Reichsbürger scene is a disparate, leaderless movement totalling about 15,000 supporters, according to German intelligence officials. Of those, about 900 have been identified as far-right extremists and 1,000 have a license to own firearms. Authorities are concerned about some members' potential to become violent and have conducted several raids on Reichsbürger suspects to sieze weapons.

  • Adrian Ursache in a courtroom (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Schmidt)

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    Who are its members? One was Mr. Germany

    Adrian Ursache, a 42-year-old former winner of the Mister Germany beauty pageant, is also a Reichsbürger member. He is currently facing trial for attempted murder after an August 2016 gun battle with police as they tried to evict him from his home. Typically, Reichsbürger refuse to recognize any state apparatus, printing their own passports and driving licenses.

  • Wolfgang P., shown with face blurred, is escorted by guards in a Nuremberg courtroom

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    Jailed for murder

    The case of Wolfgang P., who in October 2017 was sentenced to life in prison for murdering a police officer, is seen as a turning point for how German authorities deal with the extremist group. P., an alleged Reichsbürger member, shot at officers who were raiding his home to confiscate weapons.

  • A police raid of Reichsbürger in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    What are the authorities doing about it?

    German authorities have been accused of long underestimating the threat posed by the Reichsbürger. Since the murder of the police officer in Bavaria, law enforcement has been cracking down on them more vigorously. In the past year there have been several raids on Reichsbürger targets. Some German police and military forces have also probed whether they may have Reichsbürger among their own ranks.

    Author: Samantha Early


Authorities concerned about remarks

Stitzl came to the attention of Bavarian authorities in 2015 during his application to receive a proof of citizenship.

The district administration office in the southern town of Traustein, said that Stitzl made statements that could frequently be heard in Reichsbürger circles — including describing the local administration office as a private company.

They revoked his firearms license as a result.

Dozens of other people suspected of being Reichsbürger are also trying to get their weapons back, with around 70 cases pending in Bavaria alone.

The Reichsbürger movement is a loose grouping of extremists who do not recognize the authority of the German government or police and do not accept the constitution or its laws. Many refuse to pay taxes or fines, while some are also heavily-armed.

The Interior Ministry estimates that some 19,000 people were active in the scene in 2018, noting a significant increase from the 16,500 estimated the year before.

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

Watch video 02:24

'Rejectionists' on the rise in Germany

DW recommends

Germany's far-right Reichsbürger movement doubles in two years: government

The size of a radical movement that rejects the legitimacy of the modern German state has grown to 19,000. Authorities have stepped up efforts to crack down on the far-right extremists, some of whom are armed. (27.10.2018)  

Hundreds of far-right German Reichsbürger still armed, own gun permits

Hundreds of German Reichsbürger still own firearms despite police efforts to disarm the movement. The group, which refuses to recognize the federal government, gained traction after a member killed a policeman in 2016. (10.10.2018)  

What is behind the right-wing 'Reichsbürger' movement?

They are radical and violent. In recent years more and more people identifying themselves as Reichsbürger have drawn the attention of authorities. Who are they, and what kind of danger do they pose? (24.07.2018)  

The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

They reject the legitimacy of Germany's government. Some are prepared to use violence. Who are the Reichsbürger and what is Germany doing about them? (23.10.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

'Rejectionists' on the rise in Germany  

Related content

Symbolbild Reichsbürger

Spanish police arrest German neo-Nazi bomb suspect 28.03.2019

The man is suspected of building a pipe-bomb containing mercury in small Bavarian town in February. Authorities believe he has connections with the far-right Reichsbürger movement.

Deutschland Sternmarsch in Neuwied für Toleranz

Berlin human rights conference stands up to nationalism, religious fundamentalism 12.11.2018

The rise of nationalism and religious fundamentalism is a threat to human rights worldwide, activists warn. In an effort to curb hateful politics, the "Secular Week of Human Rights" launched this week in Berlin.

Deutschland Bundeswehr KSK Kommando Spezialkräfte

Media report German KSK special forces commando suspended for right-wing extremism 09.02.2019

German media report a lieutenant colonel in the KSK special forces unit has been suspended for right-wing social media posts. His opinions reflected the ideas of the "Reichsbürger" extremist movement.

Advertisement