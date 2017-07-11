German award for worst advertising gender stereotypes goes to TOPModel

A German prize recognizing the worst gender stereotypes in advertising has gone to the brand TOPModel.

Owned by Depesche, a company based just outside of Hamburg, the brand was criticized for pushing an unrealistic and limited idea of beauty when marketing its magazine, school supplies and makeup.

The organizers of the "absurd gender marketing" award, known as the "Goldener Zaunpfahl," said TOPModel "more than deserved" to win the title.

At the center of the brand's products and social media posts are its "top models," a cast of 14 female comic characters who are all slim with pouting lips and big eyes.

"The brand's 14 dolls suggest diversity, but then again, they only represent one and the same beauty ideal," the prize organizers said. "What sounds like diversity and individuality is, on the contrary, a stereotypical and very limited picture of what girls should be interested in and, in particular, what they should look like."

Read more: The objectification of women in advertising

Consumers were asked to vote for the worst offender in an online poll. TOPModel's marketing campaign won "by a clear margin" among the pool of seven nominees, the organizers said.

Watch video 02:13 Share Pink Stinks Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3jpiL 'Pink Stinks' confronts stereotypes in advertising

Second prize went to an ad for the German supermarket chain Edeka, which shows a series of black and white vignettes of incompetent fathers parenting, and culminates with a child saying: "Thank you mummy that you are not daddy."

Completing the somewhat ignoble podium was a poster campaign designed to attract dental assistants that asked: "Does your daughter already know what she wants to be?"

Read more: UK bans ads over gender stereotypes in landmark ruling

The award is an initiative of klische*esc, a German organization that says it aims to challenge advertising messages that rely on gender stereotypes by starting "a social dialogue about the [effects] of advertising and product design."

It has been handing out the award for worst gender cliches in advertising since 2016.