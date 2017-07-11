 German auto giant Daimler to pay $1.5-billion fine in US | News | DW | 15.09.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German auto giant Daimler to pay $1.5-billion fine in US

German automaker Daimler has agreed to pay the fine to US authorities over claims the company designed its diesel vehicles to cheat air pollution tests.

Mercedes Benz logo (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Deck)

Regulators said the Stuttgart-based firm installed "defeat device software'' on at least 250,000 cars to get around tough emissions testing and sidestep local environmental laws.

Daimler has denied the allegations but said it had settled on the $1.5 billion (€1.2 billion) payout to avoid a drawn-out legal battle.

"By resolving these proceedings, Daimler avoids lengthy court actions with respective legal and financial risks," the company said.

The automaker will also pay out $700 million dollars as part of a class-action lawsuit brought by the owners of the polluting vehicles.

Daimler's settlement concludes a four-year investigation by regulators, who said it was the second-highest civil penalty imposed under the United States' Clean Air Act.

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said he hoped the fines would act as a deterrent to other companies engaging in similar conduct.

Read more: Daimler to cut thousands of jobs worldwide by 2022

"We expect that this relief will also serve to deter any others who may be tempted to violate our nation's pollution laws in the future," he told journalists.

Daimler said the US models affected "were not sold in the same configurations in Europe."

The case is the latest chapter in a global emissions-cheating scandal that has seen auto giants Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler hit with huge fines.

Daimler already paid an €870-million(1 billion dollar) fine in September 2019 to German authorities for breaking diesel regulations.

It recalled more than 700,000 vehicles across Europe in 2018 over defeat device software.

jf/rc (AP, AFP)

DW recommends

Daimler to pay $2 billion to settle US diesel emissions from Mercedes cars

Daimler has reached settlements in the United States totaling $2.2 billion (€1.86 billion) The carmaker faced civil and environmental claims over emissions cheating software in its diesel vehicles.  

Coronavirus keeps VW's China factories shut

The German carmaker, which was expected to resume production on Monday, has cited supply-chain and logistical issues. The virus threatens to halve February car sales in China, the largest market for VW, BMW and Daimler.  

Advertisement