German authorities rejected almost all 2019 church asylum cases

Germany's Funke media group reported Saturday that the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) had accepted only two out of 147 church asylum cases up to April this year. In 2018, the figure for the same period was close to 12%.

Overall, there were 250 reported cases of church asylum in the first four months of 2019, compared to 1,520 for the same period last year. Between 2015 and 2016 BAMF had recognized up to 80% of cases presented to it by the churches.

German churches grant protection to refugees facing difficult situations, called "hardship cases." They then present a request to BAMF for further examination. The main aim is to prevent imminent deportations of refugees into dangerous situations.

Left party politician and journalist Ulla Jelpke criticized the high rate of rejections. "This hard-heartedness is unbearable. I urge the BAMF to deal with these cases sensitively and carefully," Jelpke told reporters, adding that humanitarian principles were being sacrificed.

Church communities see the help of refugees as a Christian duty but German authorities consider church asylum as only for use in exceptional cases, with deportation remaining an option.

Last hope in the church

For rejected asylum-seekers in Germany, turning to the church is often their last hope. Many parishes open their doors to delay or prevent an imminent deportation. The refugees then live for several weeks or months on the congregation's premises, which gives them temporary protection from police access.

Church asylum in Germany was inspired by the American Sanctuary Movement and other, similar European movements. The Charter of Groningen in 1988 was drawn up to help refugees in need and a Charter of the New Sanctuary Movement in Europe followed in 2010.

In 2015, the German government and the country's major Christian churches found a compromise on the touchy issue of church asylum for refugees, agreeing that every single case of a parish offering shelter to refugees would be settled with BAMF and the church boards.

Gallery: Balkan refugees in Regensburg Cathedral Church asylum In the quaint Bavarian town of Regensburg, about 40 refugees have sought church asylum in the cathedral to avoid deportation. Most of them come from Balkan states such as Albania, Kosovo and Macedonia. In Germany these are classified as "safe countries of origin" - meaning citizens have no legal right to seek asylum here.

Gallery: Balkan refugees in Regensburg Cathedral 'Refugees Welcome' A group of locals have set up camp in front of Regensburg Cathedral in solidarity with the refugees. In a bid to boost the humanitarian aid supplied by the Malteser help organization, the locals have called on supporters to donate basic goods such as tea, nappies, cool boxes and bread.

Gallery: Balkan refugees in Regensburg Cathedral Cramped conditions As temperatures reach 30 degrees Celsius, the refugees are sleeping on makeshift camp beds in the cathedral, which is dedicated to St. Peter. Among the refugees are two cancer patients who are unable to receive the necessary medical help in their native Kosovo and Albania. Almost half of Kosovo's 1.8 million inhabitants live in poverty, with about 40 percent of employable people out of work.

Gallery: Balkan refugees in Regensburg Cathedral Threats from the mafia Bardhok Bardhoku, 43, told DW that Albania isn't a safe country. A quarter of a century since the end of nominal communism, the country remains one of the poorest in Europe. Bardhoku, who previously ran an internet cafe, said he was being pursued by a crime syndicate back home over a property dispute. "We can’t go back," he said. "My children could be murdered."

Gallery: Balkan refugees in Regensburg Cathedral As long as it takes Twenty-seven-year-old Ademi Albana was born in Bielefeld, in northwestern Germany, where she spent the first 12 years of her life. After the wars of the 1990s, she and her parents were sent back to Kosovo. She told DW that the refugees plan to stay in the cathedral until they receive the right to remain in Germany.

Gallery: Balkan refugees in Regensburg Cathedral Prejudice against Roma Mohammed Shakiri, 33, moved to Germany with his wife and four children in 2013. His wife suffers from mental illness, and his 6-year-old has epilepsy. Ingrained prejudices make life in Kosovo particularly difficult for Roma, he said: "They don’t want to give us work. They won’t let us go to school. We can’t get a house. We have no chance.”

Gallery: Balkan refugees in Regensburg Cathedral Nothing to return to Albana's family comes from Mitrovica, in northern Kosovo. Eight years since the country declared independence, their hometown continues to be divided, with ethnic Serbs in the north and ethnic Albanians in the south. "We can’t go back now anyway," Erzan, Albana's 10-year-old son, told DW. "Some Serbs destroyed our home. Two years ago, they came and shot at the house. Just shooting for an hour."

Gallery: Balkan refugees in Regensburg Cathedral Longing to learn Matilda and Alberta, both 12, moved from Albania and haven't been to school in months. "I'd love to go back to school," Matilda said, adding that their education back home did not compare to what they received in Germany.

Gallery: Balkan refugees in Regensburg Cathedral Mixed reactions Since the refugees' arrival, school trips and tours around the cathedral have continued as usual, with some members of the public stopping to wish them well or to ask if they need anything. Not everyone has been as welcoming, however. DW witnessed one incident where a woman demanded that the group leave. "A church is not a refugee home," she said. Author: Kate Brady



shs/jm (Dpa, KNA, EPD)

