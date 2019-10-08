German authorities investigating stolen truck crash

German authorities were investigating Tuesday why a man rammed a stolen truck into a line of cars in Limburg, leaving eight people injured.

Officials confirmed that the 32-year-old driver responsible had been detained. According to news agency DPA, he arrived in Germany from his native Syria in 2015 and lived in the Offenbach area near Frankfurt. He was granted subsidiary protection the following year — a status given to those who do not qualify as refugees, but are in danger if they return to their country of origin.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said the motive behind the incident remained unclear.

When asked if it was a possible terror attack, Seehofer told reporters ahead of an EU meeting in Luxembourg: "I can't tell you at this point how this act is to be assessed."

The federal prosecutor's office, which handles terrorism cases in Germany, stated that, as yet, it does not have jurisdiction over the case, as there is no reliable evidence of a terrorist attack.

Local police tweeted that speculation was unhelpful and that extensive investigations were ongoing.

The crash took place on Monday evening and the police said after the incident: "Based on what we have learned and several witness accounts, the man seized control of the truck at about 5:20 p.m. (1520 GMT)."

The articulated truck slammed into several vehicles that were waiting at traffic lights near Limburg's main train station, in the German state of Hesse, "crushing them together."

The newspaper Frankfurter Neue Presse quoted the original driver of the truck as saying: "A man dragged me out of my lorry."

"I asked him 'What do you want from me?' He didn't say a word." A police statement said that there was no weapon involved when the motorist was hauled from his vehicle.

Investigators concluded their forensic work at the scene of the incident on Tuesday morning. The lorry was towed and will be examined at a police building, a spokesman said.

Prosecutors said that two apartments in Hesse region were searched on Monday, with police seizing cellphones and USB sticks.

