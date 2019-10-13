German army honors member of anti-Nazi White Rose

Germany's military has renamed a barracks in northern Munich after a member of the anti-Nazi resistance group, the White Rose.

The Hochbrück army complex will now be known as the Christoph Probst barracks.

It's the first time a Bundeswehr barracks has been named after a member of the secret group of students in Munich that took on Hitler's regime.

A statement from the Bundeswehr said the gesture was a special tribute "to the active resistance to the violence and tyranny of the National Socialists," adding that the group's brave actions were "exemplary and meaningful in today's Bundeswehr."

Christoph Probst, pictured here on the right, fought against the Nazis with siblings Sophie and Hans Scholl

Probst, 23, was a medical science student who served as a sergeant during World War II in a medical company of the Air Force. He was executed by the Nazis on February 22, 1943, after the Gestapo discovered he belonged to the White Rose.

The organization, founded by siblings Hans and Sophie Scholl, wrote and distributed anti-Nazi pamphlets that called on German citizens to resist Hitler. Seven of the group's members, including the Scholls, were murdered by the Nazis. The Scholls are remembered still today as a symbol of peaceful resistance to injustice.

Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler The assassination attempt of July 20, 1944 Seventy-five years ago, a bomb exploded in the Führer's Wolf's Lair headquarters, which was supposed to kill Adolf Hitler. The assassination attempt failed; Hitler survived. The resistance fighters involved were executed in the days following the attempted coup.

Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler Man behind the July 20 plot Claus Graf Schenk von Stauffenberg was instrumentally involved in the bomb plot of July 20, 1944. As early as 1942, the officer realized that the Second World War could no longer be won. In order to save Germany from imminent destruction, Stauffenberg and other Wehrmacht officers decided to overthrow the Hitler regime.

Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler Kreisau Circle Fundamental political reform in Germany was the goal of the Kreisau Circle. Helmuth James Graf von Moltke and Peter Graf Yorck von Wartenburg (pictured) were the driving forces behind the movement. Some members of the Circle joined the July 20 plot in 1944 and were tried and sentenced to death after the assassination attempt failed.

Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler Hans and Sophie Scholl Starting from 1942 a group of Munich students, led by siblings Hans and Sophie Scholl, tried to resist the National Socialists. The group, which called itself the White Rose, distributed thousands of leaflets denouncing the crimes of the Nazi regime. In February 1943 the Gestapo found the siblings and sentenced them to death.

Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler Attempted Hitler assassination by Georg Elser In 1939, carpenter Georg Elser fastened explosive devices behind Hitler's lectern in the Munich Bürgerbräu brewery. The bomb detonated as planned. However, since Hitler's speech was shorter than expected, he had already left the hall before the explosion. Seven people died and 60 more were injured. Elser was arrested on the same day and taken to Dachau concentration camp, where he died in 1945.

Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler Weidt's Workshop for the Blind During the Second World War, Berlin manufacturer Otto Weidt employed mainly blind and deaf Jews. His broom and brush bindery was considered an "important defense business" and could therefore not be closed down by the Nazis. Weidt managed to provide for his Jewish employees throughout the war and protect them from deportation.

Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler Resistance by artists and intellectuals Numerous artists and intellectuals already turned against the regime when Hitler came to power in 1933. Many who did not want to adapt or openly oppose the system fled into exile. Others, such as the Berlin cabaret group Katakombe, openly criticized the regime. In 1935 the theater was closed by the Gestapo and its founder Werner Finck was imprisoned in the Esterwegen concentration camp.

Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler Die Swing Youth The Swing Jugend or Swing Youth, regarded the American-English way of life, represented by swing music and dance, as a clear opposition to the Nazi regime and the Hitler Youth. In August 1941 there was a wave of arrests, especially in Hamburg, of Swing Youths, many of whom were taken into custody or deported to special youth concentration camps.

Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler Red Orchestra resistance group The Gestapo used direction finders to track down illegal transmitters used by resistance groups. In the summer of 1942, more than 120 members of the Rote Kapelle were arrested. This group, centered around Harro Schulze-Boysen and Arvid Harnack, wanted to help Jews document the crimes of the Nazi regime and distribute leaflets. More than 50 members were sentenced to death and executed.

Known and unknown heroes: People who resisted Hitler German Resistance Memorial Center On July 19, 1953, the ceremonial unveiling of the Memorial to the German Resistance took place in Berlin in the inner courtyard of the Bendlerblock building, the place where Count Stauffenberg was executed after the failed Hitler assassination. In addition, however, the memorial also commemorates all the other courageous men and women who stood up against the Hitler regime.



In 2012, the main lecture hall at the Bundeswehr's medical academy in Munich was named after Hans Scholl.

The barracks that now has Probst's name houses the Bundeswehr's Central Institute of Medical Service and a branch of the Bundeswehr Hospital Ulm. The Defense Ministry approved the name-change in March, after receiving a proposal from soldiers stationed at the barracks. Probst's descendents are expected to attend a formal naming ceremony at the property on Wednesday.

