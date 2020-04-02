 German arms sale approvals jump slightly in first quarter of 2020 | News | DW | 09.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German arms sale approvals jump slightly in first quarter of 2020

The first-quarter increase comes on the heels of a record annual German arms sales in 2019. Sales to third world countries nearly tripled, including to countries involved in the Yemeni Civil War.

A new Thyssen-Krupp S-41 submarine in dock in Kiel; it is bound for Egypt's quasi-military government. (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Rehder)

German arms sale approvals increased slightly in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year, the nation's Economy Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry, responding to a formal question by the Left Party (die Linke), said the government approved arms exports worth €1.16 billion ($1.27 billion) in the first three months of 2020, a €43.5 million increase from the same period in 2019. 

Government-approved arms sales hit a record high in 2019, totaling €7.95 billion. Sales had declined the previous three years after a previous record of €7.86 billion in exports in 2015.

The Left Party, probably the most critical of Germany's arms export policies, condemned the increase in arms sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"While the UN is calling for a global ceasefire to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the German government continues to pour oil on the fire with its war weapons in crisis areas,"  die Linke's disarmament specialist Sevim Dagdelen said in response to the figures. "We need an immediate halt to arms exports and convert the defense industry to make civilian goods such as medical equipment. It is time to produce for life instead of death."

  • A Chinese armored medical evacuation vehicle arrives in Hamburg (Bundeswehr / Oliver Wagner-Pikemaat, Constantin Gerk)

    Chinese soldiers train for epidemic in Bavaria

    Special delivery

    This Chinese armored medical evacuation vehicle arrived by ship at the port in Hamburg, before being shipped to southern Germany and the Bavarian town of Feldkirchen. A total of 92 Chinese and 120 German soldiers are taking part in the Combined Aid 2019 exercise, along with 120 men and women in supporting roles.

  • Tents set up in Feldkirchen (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    Chinese soldiers train for epidemic in Bavaria

    No ordinary exercise

    The armored medical evacuation vehicle and other Chinese army supplies were brought here to Feldkirchen, where the exercise is taking place until July 17. It's the first of its kind in Germany in the history of German-Chinese military cooperation. In 2016, 38 Bundeswehr medical orderlies took part in a previous exercise in China.

  • Chinese soldiers unfold a mobile hospital (Bundeswehr / Dirk Bannert)

    Chinese soldiers train for epidemic in Bavaria

    Folding hospital

    The exercise is simulating a fictitious UN deployment. The scenario: Cholera has broken out in several refugee camps, and there are many wounded people elsewhere. The Chinese soldiers brought their own mobile hospital along with them for the exercise. It can be pulled out and folded up like an accordion.

  • Chinese soldiers set up equipment in a mobile tent (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    Chinese soldiers train for epidemic in Bavaria

    Ready in no time

    "It's impressive how fast the mobile equipment from the Chinese People's Liberation Army can be set up," said a Bundeswehr report. "The modern Chinese tents are up and ready within a few minutes, and the medical equipment is put in place just as quickly."

  • Chinese soldiers unload equipment (Bundeswehr / Dirk Bannert)

    Chinese soldiers train for epidemic in Bavaria

    Medical training

    In the 2016 joint exercise, training focused on treating and providing for earthquake victims. China has plenty of experience in this area. Following earthquake disasters in 2008, 2010 and 2012, it had to take care of between 40,000 and 50,000 injured people each time. The 2019 exercise only involves medical staff, but it's being seen as a first step toward limited military cooperation.

  • A Chinese and German soldier discuss next to a patient (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    Chinese soldiers train for epidemic in Bavaria

    Tricky translation

    During the joint exercise, participants either speak English, or use an interpreter. The German army has said the exercise is helping to establish international cooperation, in preparation for a possible cross-border outbreak of disease.

  • The logo of Combined Aid 2019 (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    Chinese soldiers train for epidemic in Bavaria

    Strong together

    The exercise "is also extremely relevant with regard to non-military disease prevention, as there is an international duty to protect the population against epidemics and pandemics," said the Bundeswehr. There's even a joint logo for Combined Aid 2019, incorporating the German and Chinese flags.

    Author: Marco Müller


Controversial sale to Egypt

Though sales to EU and NATO countries declined slightly, sales to non-NATO and non-EU members nearly tripled from €134 million in the first quarter of 2019 to €360 million in the first three months of 2020.

The Economy Ministry said the increase was due to a deal struck with Egypt involving a frigate and a submarine. At €290 million in sales, Egypt's nominally civilian government led by the former head of the army was by far the largest arms buyer from Germany in the first quarter of this year.

The deal with the African nation was finalized despite Germany affirming in 2018 that it would not sell weapons to parties involved in the conflict in Yemen, a conflict that has killed over 100,000 people. This resolution followed sharp criticism of a series of high-profile sales to Saudi Arabia, which is leading the international coalition attacking Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Egypt recently dispatched warships to assist with a Saudi-led naval blockade of Yemen.

Since early 2019, German arms manufacturers have sold over €1 billion worth of weapons to Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries part of the Saudi-backed coalition in Yemen.

Dagdelen told DW earlier this monththat Germany's pledge to not provide arms to countries involved in the conflict in Yemen was "nothing but hot air."

"The UAE and Saudi Arabia are to blame for the biggest humanitarian catastrophe of our times," she said. She has called for Germany to halt exports to the UAE immediately. 

Watch video 02:01

Medical flights start from Sanaa after 2 years of talks

dv/msh (AFP, KNA)


DW sends out a daily selection of news and features. Sign up here.

 

DW recommends

Outrage at violation of German arms export rules in Yemen war

Opposition lawmakers and activists have expressed outrage, but little surprise, at revelations that German weapons are being used in Yemen. However, the German government insists it has no evidence that this is the case. (27.02.2019)  

German arms companies accused of aiding war crimes in Yemen

German-made weapons are a common sight in Yemen's war, which has killed over 100,000 people. Arms companies and Angela Merkel's government have been accused by NGOs of aiding possible war crimes over arms exports. (12.12.2019)  

Related content

DW Exclusive Deutsche Waffen in Jemen SPERRFRIST 26.02.2019 20 Uhr VAE Soldaten und Koalition

Germany sells arms to members of Saudi-led Yemen coalition 02.04.2020

Since 2019, Germany's government has approved arms exports worth over €1 billion to members of the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen. Critics says this exacerbates the fighting.

Libyen Tripoli 2019 | Kämpfer der GNA

Germany threatens 'consequences' over Libya arms sales 27.02.2020

Despite a weapons embargo, some countries are continuing to send weapons to war-torn Libya. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas threatened these countries with "consequences."

Saudi-Arabien US Kampfjet Symbolbild

Germany reduces arms sales to Saudi Arabia 13.11.2019

Germany drastically cut arms sales to Saudi Arabia in the first six months of 2019 — but did not cut them completely. The government had pledged no more sales after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Advertisement