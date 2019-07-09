 German arms export approvals spike | News | DW | 11.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German arms export approvals spike

Permits for German arms exports soared in the first half of 2019, defying dips and restraint over the past three years, government data has shown. Hungary is the top destination for new weapons exports.

A German Leopard tank owned by the Turkish army (picture-alliance/dpa/XinHua)

German Economy Ministry data obtained by opposition Greens foreign policy spokesman Omid Nouripour itemized €5.3 billion ($6 million) worth of government approvals for arms sales between January and June.

That total for the first half of 2019 surpasses the €4.8 billion in arms export approvals for the whole of 2018.

Hungary topped the 2019 current recipient list with €1.76 billion in arms, followed by Egypt receiving €800 million and South Korea €278 million. Sixth on the list was the United Arab Emirates with €206 million.

Hungary, whose nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, has been at odds with EU and NATO partners on various issues, vowed in May to double his government's spending on Hungary's military 

Egypt and the UAE are members of a Saudi Arabia-led alliance of Arab states that since 2015 has fought Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The impact on Yemenis has been described by the UN as the worst humanitarian disaster in the world.

Under defense industry pressure from Britain and France, Berlin recently eased an arms embargo on Yemen war participants.

Bundespressekonferenz Stichtag zum Iran-Abkommen Menschenrechte Omid Nouripour (Imago/Metodi Popow)

Data exposes restraint policy as absurd, says Nouripour

Restrictive rules rendered absurd

Criticizing the figures made public late Wednesday, an outspoken Nouripour said the "record" data he had obtained rendered as absurd restrictive export rules espoused by Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition cabinet.

"Especially the deliveries to Egypt and the UAE, which are part of the war alliance in Yemen, violate coalition agreements and arms export guidelines," asserted Nouripour.

"How low does the SPD actually want to sink?, said Nouripour, referring to Germany's Social Democrats currently in coalition with Merkel's conservatives.

In their coalition agreement of March 2018, the parties pledged to sharply restrict arms exports to countries directly involved in the Yemen conflict.

ipj/sms (dpa, KNA)

DW recommends

Germany records significant drop in weapons exports in 2018

The annual Weapons Export Report registered a 23% drop compared with 2017 according to media sources. The government says the decrease is a sign of Germany's "restrictive and responsible weapons export policy." (13.06.2019)  

Germany, UAE renew business ties, gloss over arms exports, Yemen war

Germany and the United Arab Emirates have extended their multibillion-euro partnership during a meeting in Berlin. Opposition Greens decried the UAE's role in the Yemen and Libya conflicts, and Sudan's turmoil. (13.06.2019)  

Hungary drops courts plan opposed by EU, rights groups

The plans for administrative courts have been at the center of the confrontation between the nationalist, ruling Fidesz party and the European Union. Critics said they would give too much power to the justice minister. (30.05.2019)  

Dual national German politician impacted by Trump immigration order

Trump's immigration order will affect the vice-chair of the Bundestag's German-US parliamentary friendship group. The dual German-Iranian national said Trump's actions will "poison" society and strengthen jihadists. (29.01.2017)  

Related content

Jemen Sanaa Luftangriffe der Saudis

UAE scaling back military role in Yemen conflict 09.07.2019

The UAE is beginning a partial military drawdown in Yemen. Experts say the country is pushing for a political solution to end the conflict, but growing US-Iran tension in the region may also have played a role.

Angela Merkel und Mohammed Ben Zayed in Berlin

Germany, UAE renew business ties, gloss over arms exports, Yemen war 12.06.2019

Germany and the United Arab Emirates have extended their multibillion-euro partnership during a meeting in Berlin. Opposition Greens decried the UAE's role in the Yemen and Libya conflicts, and Sudan's turmoil.

DW Exclusive Deutsche Waffen in Jemen SPERRFRIST 26.02.2019 20 Uhr saudische Soldaten an der Grenze zu Jemen

Germany exports weapons to Saudi-led alliance in 2019 16.06.2019

The German government has given the green light for arms shipments worth over €1 billion so far this year to the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen. The approval comes despite export restrictions being in place.

Advertisement